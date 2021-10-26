BOONVILLE - Boonville football standout and 5-star recruit D.J. Wesolak appeared in Cooper County Court Tuesday for an arraignment.
Wesolak is charged with fourth degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, and first degree harassment, which is a felony. KOMU 8 Sports first reported on the charges Oct. 7.
The judge did not ask Wesolak how he pleads, but the judge and lawyers agreed on a preliminary hearing for Dec. 14.
A preliminary hearing is used in felony cases to decide if there is enough evidence for the charge to go to trial.
The recently released probable cause statement and criminal complaint both allege Wesolak forced himself onto a girl at a party in March 2021. According to both documents, Wesolak allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and forced her to kiss him. The victim pushed him off of her.
Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) guidelines state players with charges against them are ineligible until all court proceedings and possible punishments are finished.
MSHSAA's state final for Class 3 football is Dec. 4, which is the latest Boonville's football season could last.
Wesolak has 50 NCAA Division 1 offers, 44 of which are from Power 5 football programs.