BOONVILLE - Boonville football player DJ Wesolak is currently ineligible for violating MSHSAA bylaws due to charges of harassment and assault.
The alleged incident took place March 21, 2021, when Wesolak was still 17. Prosecutors filed a first degree harassment charge and fourth degree assault charge May 19. A judge has declined releasing court documents in the case.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) can not suspend players because it is a voluntary organization. However, all member schools are subject to the 2021-22 MSHSAA Official Handbook.
According to the law enforcement section of the student essential by-laws, "A student who commits an act for which charges may be or have been filed by law enforcement authorities... shall not be eligible until all proceedings with the legal system have been concluded and any penalty... has been satisfied."
Despite the by-laws, Wesolak played in the first five games of Boonville's season. He did not play or dress in Boonville's homecoming game against Osage on Oct. 1. Per MSHSAA rules, Wesolak is not expected to play again until the case is resolved.
BREAKING: DJ Wesolak IS NOT in pads for Boonville’s homecoming matchup agains Osage. He is pictured here in jeans (#2). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Uq0aFG9ZIy— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) October 1, 2021
In Missouri, first degree harassment is classified as when someone “without good cause, engages in any act with the purpose to cause emotional distress to another person, and such act does cause such person to suffer emotional distress.”
First degree harassment is a Class E felony in Missouri and carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. The minimum sentencing is one year in prison, which could be suspended for probation.
Missouri law defines fourth degree assault as when "the person attempts to cause or recklessly causes physical injury, physical pain, or illness to another person." The maximum sentence is one year in jail and a fine of $2,000 dollars.
Online court records show a warrant was issued two days after the charges were filed. On Aug. 18, prosecutors recalled the warrant in exchange for a summons.
Between May 21 and Aug. 18, Wesolak visited six Division 1 NCAA football programs. He visited Missouri, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, the University of Florida and University of Southern California.
According to Wesolak's Twitter, he has 50 D1 offers, including 44 from Power 5 programs like Alabama, Penn State and Texas.
This is a developing story, KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available.