Boonville Head Coach Mark Anderson reflects on last season, “We were 16-8 last year in a COVID-riddled season (especially before Christmas), and we finished 5-2 in our conference behind Blair Oaks and Southern Boone. We won the Southern Boone Tournament, defeating Battle in the championship game. We graduated three key players (all of whom were 6'4" or taller), so I'm sure we'll have a bit of an adjustment period early this season as we learn to play without them and learn to play a little different style.”
Three key pieces return to the line-up; Senior guard Luke Green (6'0") who averaged 12.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 apg, and was selected All-Conference and All-District last season. He is a legitimate scoring threat from anywhere on the court. He is as comfortable shooting a three as slashing to the rim. Senior forward D.J. Wesolak (6'4") is a force down low. He averaged 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.4 spg and shot 57.1% FG and earned an All-Conference nod. Junior guard Jackson Johns (6'2") averaged 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.8 spg,1.5 apg, and shot 34% 3ptFG%. He is a sniper on the perimeter and a solid ball handler. On defense he is a great on ball defender. Senior guard DaWan Lomax (5'11") got some playing time last season and averaged 4.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.4 spg and shot 37.5% 3ptFG, 53.1% FG. The depth of this team is a mixed bag of veterans and young skilled players.
With the long season and the challenge of playing in the Tri-County Conference, the Pirates will need some players to step up and provide the spark they need. Each of these players has a different skill set that coach can use depending on what is needed. A pair of junior guards Colby Caton (5'10") and Caidyn Hazel (5'11") create good depth for the backcourt. Junior Garrett Hundley (6'1") is a forward who is a solid rebounder and can score around the rim. Freshman Evan Bishop (6'3") is a skilled youngster who will play the post. Coach likes what he sees with Bishop and can’t wait for him to get some minutes to show what he can do. Sophomore guard Dakota Troost (5"11") is a great defender and passer. Senior forward Evan Medeiros (6'4") has good size and can be a force in the paint when called upon. Junior Tucker Lorenz (6'1") is big guard with a great skill set.
On offense, the Pirates averaged 68 points per game last season a very solid mark that will be hard to match this season, but if the newcomers can play within the system and adapt with more experienced players look out for this explosive offense again. “We return a good group of guards, and hopefully one of our strengths this year will be sharing the basketball and shooting it well from the perimeter,” Coach Anderson explains about the offense.
Boonville’s points allowed per game last year was 59.8. A mark that is a little too high and a big area of focus for this team heading into the season. Coach Anderson enters his third year as head coach at Boonville with a 36-14 record at school and an impressive 237-139 overall coaching record. He and his Assistant Coaches Brock Hill and Blake Hackman plan on using the first part of the season to pair their solid returning players with the right newcomers. Finding the right “style” as coach puts it is priority number one. They would love to build on their outstanding 16 wins and nearly 70 points a game output, but that will be a challenge. The team will focus on playing more aggressive, smarter defense and defending and scoring in transition. The schedule kicks off again this season with the Tri-County Conference Tournament, so the tests will come early and often this season.