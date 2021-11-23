Champions! Last year’s Class 4A basketball State Champion Boonville Lady Pirates are preparing for another commanding season under Head Coach Jaryt Hunziker.
The veteran coach will be coaching his tenth season in Boonville with a total record of 198-49 at the school. With a record of 27-2 last season, the Lady Pirates could have easily been undefeated as their only losses were by one score. They took over the Tri-County Conference by not only winning the Tri-County Tournament last season, but winning the tournament one year prior to that. The Lady Pirates cemented their prowess last year by beating Southern Boone in their own tournament, the Southern Boone Classic.
Another factor to consider is that the Lady Pirates are returning only a couple key varsity players led by All-State guard Addison Brownfield (5’9). The senior who last year averaged 19.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.5 steals per game, took home many awards including All-State, All-Conference, KMZU dream team and a KRES all-star. She will be at the helm once again trying to take the Lady Pirates to back-to-back State Championships, but with losing four key starters, coach is looking for a high work rate out of his players to fill those roles.
The help she will be receiving from returning players like senior forward Emma West (5’9) who averaged 2.3 ppg and 2.8 rpg in her limited role lastseason. Junior guard Abby Fuemmeler (5’8), Faith Mesik, Abby Pulliam, Alison Eichelberger, Zoey Lang and Molly Schuster, all came off the bench last season, so all of them have some limited experience. Also, with newcomers like sophomore forward Zoey Davis (5’9), Twelva Mason and Lillian Newham, working around some more experienced varsity players will mold them into better players faster to keep up with the pace of the game.
The Lady Pirates are all about their up-tempo offensive style that runs on constant movement with the incorporation of screening, cutting, and keeping constant pressure on their opponents. So, to stop the Lady Pirates, you are going to have to really work for it. They like to work fast and score within the first few seconds of the shot clock by moving the ball around and playing unselfish ball to find an open shot.
Boonville utilizes defense to create offensive situations. They show a high work rate on defense, and it’s proven by the stats, in the past seven seasons, the Lady Pirates have held opposing teams to averages below 45 points a game. The team has been getting ready for this season participating in summer league games which gives the newcomers and part-time players from last season a chance to gain experience at the varsity level. The Lady Pirates were given a very tough schedule that they will surely have their hands full with. Although they have a tough schedule, it will build them up come time for conference play.
The tough schedule does not affect Coach Hunziker one bit, “We play a very competitive schedule which will help us to grow throughout the year and hopefully allow us to be playing our best basketball when it counts come District time.”
Coach Hunziker’s philosophy is what binds the program, “To build hard working, respectful, dedicated, and quality athletes who are prepared to succeed at the highest level both on and off the court. The goals of our program are not solely focused on wins and losses, but based on teaching young student-athletes the proper fundamentals and techniques it takes to succeed at the highest level.”
He believes the tough competition will motivate the girls to work harder and focus on getting each other better every single day. Being a good coach and role model motivates the squad to mesh and be good people on and off the court. The Boonville Lady Pirates are looking forward to a dominant year in the Tri-County Conference and another push deep into the playoffs.