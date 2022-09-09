BOONVILLE - Tyson and Braylon Ellison are the sons of former Mizzou star defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison. The brothers are ready to enjoy their sole season as teammates on the Boonville Pirates football team.
"We watch film together, we talk about the games together when we're driving home," Tyson said.
Atiyyah Ellison played for the Missouri Tigers from 2002 through 2004. Ellison earned first-team all-Big 12 honors as a defensive end during his senior season in 2004.
Atiyyah was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, and played for seven teams over his six-year NFL career.
"When he retired, he took all that NFL knowledge and brought it straight back to us," Tyson said.
Once Atiyyah returned to Columbia, he spent eight seasons at Battle High School, having a chance to be the head coach for the Spartans football team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Atiyyah is now the director of player development for Mizzou Football on Eliah Drinkwitz's staff.
Tyson, a senior for the Pirates, is a leader both on and off the field.
"He's one of the nicest guys, one of the most energetic guys," Colby Caton, Boonville senior quarterback, said.
"Tyson's a coach on the field in that right, where I hope he's instilling all the stuff that I taught him," Attiyah said.
In 2021, Tyson was named second team all-conference and all-district on the defensive line. This fall, he's starting on both the offense and defense for Boonville and is hoping to have a big senior season.
Braylon is Tyson's little brother, but at 6'4" and 240 pounds, he's not so little for a freshman.
"You know, he's going to be a big time recruit," Boonville head football coach Greg Hough said.
Braylon is transitioning to playing offensive and defensive line after playing running back in middle school. His dad has high hopes for his development.
"I think he being younger and having more time, even though I'm not there as much, I'm still finding time to work with him," Atiyyah said.
Braylon recognizes how special it is to have someone like his father as a teacher.
"Having him does a lot for me, because I get to hear a lot of stuff that comes with experience," Braylon said.
This one season as teammates for the Ellison brothers will be special.
"I basically told them to sit down on the bench together drink some water and just truly take it in," Hough said.
Tyson is working with his brother as much as he can before his senior season is over. As one of Boonville's loudest leaders, he wants that leadership to continue with Braylon.
"I know, in a physical sense, what I'm leaving here is him," Tyson said.
For Boonville, the goal this season is a conference title. In 2021, they lost to Hallsville 36-30, which gave Hallsville the conference title.
The team's quarterback, senior Colby Caton, feels that they had the title and then lost it.
"We tasted it [last year], but we want to go the full length this year," Caton said.
Caton is a 3-year starter for the Pirates and has been voted captain by his teammates since his junior season. Coach Hough explained that his QB1 wears a shirt that reads 'Prepare to Be a Champion' and that Caton does exactly that.
"He's a true student athlete," Hough said. "I want his legacy and all these other guys' legacies to be cemented with a championship, 'cause like I said before, those never come off the wall."
The Pirates face Hallsville on Friday, a matchup that serves as KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.
For the Ellison brothers, they plan to make noise on the field this fall while enjoying the ride together.