COLUMBIA - It's been a matchup that has taken place since the 1970s. It's a battle between the hometown team versus the reigning state champions.
"When two teams really go back and forth the way Helias and Rock Bridge has done through the years, that's what makes it a really special game," Helias head football coach Chris Hentges said.
Within the last 11 years, the matchup record has been pretty close with Helias winning six games and Rock Bridge winning five. Rock Bridge has gone 0-3 against Helias the past three years and look to break that streak Friday night, but will have to overcome some adversity.
"We battle the injury bug a little bit and we’ve had to spot place some guys, I think last week we had our JV backup running back had 10 carries for us against Cap City," Rock Bridge head football coach Van Vanatta said.
A lot of young players have had to step up this season. Despite injuries affecting the team, Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent said this game is seen as a revenge game from last year.
“We were pretty good last year and we should have had a chance of beating them," Dent said. "We really didn’t get it done so this year, just you know, revenge game and we really need this to win the conference.”
The Helias Crusaders are 3-1 on the season so far and are currently on a three-game win streak. Although history speaks for itself, the Crusaders have had to work on multiple things to prepare for Friday night's matchup.
“Rock Bridge, they have a great quarterback," Hentges said. "Three year starter and you know that’s going to be a challenge for us, being able to slow him down. He’s a great runner, great thrower and we’ve had some troubles with that defensively.”
Both teams will bring a lot to the table Friday night. Combined between the two teams, they are on a six game winning streak after both teams lost during week one, but only one team can keep their win streak alive Friday.
The Crusaders and Bruins will kick off at 7 p.m. at Rock Bridge.