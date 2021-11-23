The Pintos suffered some growing pains a season ago. It was their first year with Head Coach Brad Conway after his brief retirement, and in a strange, pandemic-stricken campaign, California ended the year 8-16.
To add salt to the wound, they only return 3 players who saw regular playing time last season, 2 of which regularly started. They’ll compete once again in the Tri-County conference, featuring foes like Blair Oaks, Hallsville, and Boonville. There’s reason to be hopeful, however, and that’s fresh, young talent eager to make an immediate impact in the starting five.
Should varsity newcomers need guidance, they’d be smart to turn to guys like senior guard Trevor Myers. His work ethic and aggressive style of play earned him 1st Team All-Conference honors last winter. Myers is looking to leave his legacy on this team and finishing his career on a high note will surely make the mark. His speed and deadeye accuracy make him one to watch on this team.
Fellow senior guard Calen Kruger will return to the starting five after a solid junior season earned him All-Conference honorable mention. Kruger is a smart player with excellent passing ability and intuition. The leadership of Kruger, Myers, and senior forward Jaden Trachsel will be instrumental in a turnaround for the Pintos.
Trachsel started a handful of games last season and was an offensive force each time he took the floor. He’s got a consistent shot, makes some noise in the post, and can drop a deep bucket when you least expect it. If California makes an early run to begin the season, these 3 will be a large reason why. The newcomers joining the starting 5 will be junior forward Hunter Berendzen, a stud with strong shooting ability and quick to join transition.
Sophomore guard Ayden Bryant is climbing into a new role as an everyday player, and he’s there because Coach Conway knows he is the right player for the job. The plan of attack for the Pintos is to run various motion offenses to create high percentage shots, and with several players capable of hitting shots from anywhere on the floor, depth will be a newfound strength for the Pintos this season. J
unior forward Peter Dampf has made some noise in his developmental seasons and now he’s ready to prove he is varsity material. He’s consistent from the free throw line and can drive into the paint with the best of ‘em. Junior guard Karson McKinney has also been productive this offseason and is ready to make an impact the moment he’s called upon. S
ophomore forward Chase Schlup showed promise in his freshman campaign, earning him the right to see more of the floor in his second season. Sophomore guard Derek Bolinger is another fresh face for the California hoopsters, and with not much to his reputation, his time to shine is now. He and Schlup can prove themselves valuable assets to this Pinto squad if they come through in the clutch in key moments- making free throws, keeping possession, and avoiding unnecessary fouls.
Coach Conway will adapt his squad’s defensive approach to their opponent based on how they match-up in size; it will either be man to man, or a variation of zone defense for the Pintos in 2021-22.
Offensively coach states, “We will look at running various motion offenses to get high percentage shots.” The Pintos averaged 50 points per game last year and they have several players who are capable of scoring so they are looking for a balanced scoring attack.
Coach Conway has an extensive history coaching teams like Jeff City, Festus, and St. James. “After one season under a new coach and new system, I expect improvement,” he said.
With the basketball and coaching knowledge he has, we should see California pull closer toward the .500 mark this winter, if not exceed it