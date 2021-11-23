California Head Coach Bobby Sangster holds his program to high standards, so a 13-10 season last year did not make the cut.
“We finished 4th in the Tri-County Conference and we lost in the first round of Districts, so it was a tough year by our standards,” stated coach.
He should know, since the long-time coach has compiled 269 wins for the Lady Pintos and has an overall coaching record of 338-123. The 2021-22 season will see a more experienced team with some real playmakers.
It starts in the backcourt with the returning senior duo of point guard Bailey Lage and shooting guard Rylee Hees. Lage is a three year starting PG – and a great defender and leader. Coach says he is looking for Lage to step up her aggressiveness offensively this season.
Coach bestows some real praise on Hees, “She is one of the best defenders I have ever coached,” high praise from an experienced coach.
Hees also led the team in 3 point percentage last year. Junior small forward Lauren Friedrich also returns. She is long and athletic and the team is looking for big things from her. Power forward Lilli Eichelberger is ready or her senior campaign. She earned some time last season and is a great team defender with some 3 point range. Ellie Clay will be at center after missing last season.
“She had a great summer and looks to help our post defense, and rebounding,” stated Coach Sangster.
Coach also has a deep and talented pool of players who will contribute this season. Senior Trishelle Porter can play either guard or forward and coach noted that she had a strong summer coming back from injury last year and she can be a 3 point weapon.
Junior guard Alayna Butts was a contributor last year and has had a great summer of growth. Senior forward KaLynn Irey was a huge part of the team last season, but she was injured this summer. Coach is hoping to have her back later in the season. Sophomore Isabelle Rohrbach played some varsity last season.
“She had a great summer and we are looking forward to her contributions this season,” stated coach.
Last season, the Pintos averaged 59.3 ppg. A solid total they wish to build on implementing Coach Sangster’s offensive philosophy; “We look to push pace and tempo. Attack the rim with the dribble and the pass. Work inside out for unselfish team-oriented shot attempts. We want players who make other’s lives easier on the floor.”
With this experienced team they should improve on their points per game. Coach is particularly interested in a balanced offensive attack. “We could have someone new lead us in scoring each night. We have the potential to have shooters all over the floor and girls who are comfortable attacking the basket. On the defensive side we want to control the defensive end with high pressure, playing position defense without fouling,” explained coach. “We must team rebound and use our defense to fuel our offense.”
The Lady Pintos allowed teams 46 ppg last season.
“Depth, speed and quickness should help our defense,” stated coach. “We will need to pressure the basketball to be successful this season.”
The Tri-County Conference will be tough night in and night out. Strong teams such as Southern Boone, Blair Oaks and rival Boonville will make it a challenge to win the conference. It looks as if California will potentially be competing in Class 4 this season. Coach Sangster and his Assistant Coaches Scott Harkins and Eric Stout, are confident they will compete with the best.
“We have a strong senior class and have younger players with experience,” Coach Sangster boasted. “We will work to have a strong bounce back season.”