Camdenton unfortunately had a rough 2020 season finishing with a 3-23 record.Head Coach Craig Campbell believes basketball is not about wins and losses.
“My job is to do my best to help young men become students, players, sons, boyfriends, etc… The adversary faced in sports seasons helps prepare them for their future,” Coach Campbell stated.
His overall record as a coach is 70-95, 30-76 at Camdenton alone. Last season Camdenton dealt with many adversities and other issues led to a mentally draining season. Most of their games were close games and hard fought battles that saw them at the wrong end. There will be returning starters and some valuable talent from JV and C teams that are needed to step up and fight for starting positions.Junior guard Cooper Barrett (6-1, 165) is a newcomer known as a team first ball player.
“He brings a strong basketball sense and tough nose defense,” Coach Campbell informs. Junior forward Bear Shore (6-4, 185) is a newcomer with plenty of size. He is a natural hard worker who has a knack for finding the basketball. Aaron Poage (6-5, 165) and Javari Stewart (6-1, 175) are junior part-time starters. Poage fills the forward position with huge potential at becoming a threat all season long because of his offseason training. Stewart is a guard with both offensive and defensive threats. He wants to prove something after only playing 11 games last season. Kyle Christiansen (5-9, 165) is a returning starter known for his high energy style of play. Coach Campbell says, “He brings a lot of intangibles to the table.”
The Camdenton offense wants to produce high quality shots and score by using each player’s skill set this season. “Each year you have to look at the group you have to determine their best approach to scoring the basketball. As a player and as a coach I have always wanted to play fast and let the players skills shine when trying to score, whether it's by getting guys who can shoot open for looks, driving to the basket, ball screens, motion, etc.. The goal is always to get the best look possible each possession we have the basketball,” Coach Campbell explains.
He wants to see his defense translate into offense. More turnovers and forcing teams to play out of their known play style will help Camdenton score. Many newcomers will be fighting for quality minutes this season. Juniors Caden Kowal (5-8, 150) and Reece Waters (5-10, 165) are fighting at the guard position. Both are known for their speed, tough defense, and fastbreak scoring. There are 3 junior forwards who are new to Camdenton this season. Riley Webster (6-1, 165), Tommy McElyea (6-2, 160), and Ethan Evans (6-3, 195) are key rebounders for Coach Campbell’s squad. Not only can they rebound, but they can grind on defense to produce offense. It is all about strength with these 3 players. The 2 senior newcomers are at the forward position. Tyler Miller (6-0, 165) and Ricky Schmidt (5-11, 195) are Coach Campbell’s high energy big men who are being asked to rebound, score inside, and play solid defense. Camdenton wants his team to focus on defense that is aggressive.
“The more aggressive the defense, the faster the speed of the game, which we like to play fast, so we lean more towards pressure defense. No matter what defense you play, you have to be able to finish the plays by eliminating second chance points by the offense,” Coach Campbells emphasizes. He sees the team’s toughness and physicality being the biggest strength for Camdenton’s defense. The Lakers averaged 51.5 PPG and allowed 66.5 PPG last season. “I have high expectations and excitement about this coming season,” Coach Campbell states. “We should be a team that is tough to play against, one that no one will want to play, especially late in the season.”