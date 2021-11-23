“We did not have the season we were expecting last year,” Camdenton Head Coach Staci Caffey said reflecting on last season. “The ladies used that as fuel to push them to work harder this summer and in the off-season to help them be more prepared. I tell my seniors they can look at their season two different ways; One way is, ‘It's their last year and they are just ready to be done’... Or they can look at it as ‘They have 125 days of season to give it all they have to play the sport they have worked so hard for and love.’ Some will move on and play while others this could be the last season they will step on the court and play competitive ball. This group is a special group and I have no doubt they will be ready.”
She has plenty of seniors she is speaking to, because the Lady Lakers return a bunch. All five returning or part-time starters are seniors. The experience will be a key factor in improving on that 10-14 record from a year ago. Senior forward Payton Kincaid (5'9) averaged 18 ppg last season shooting over 50%, 8 rpg, 2 apg, and 3 steals. She will be a key component on both ends of the court.
Senior guard Elle Turner (5'7) is back after averaging 11 points and 3 assist a game. She is a weapon on the perimeter, either scoring or defending. Senior guard Sarah Holmes (5’7) averaged 4 points, 3 steals, 3 assist per game last year. Look for those numbers to jump after a good off-season. A pair of senior forwards return in Mya Hulett (5'10) and Charlotte Kurtz (5'4). Hulett averaged 10 points 4 rebound 2 steals a game last season and Kurtz averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals a game. They will be counted on to control the low post, score effectively around the rim and rebound aggressively.
If Coach Caffey gets her way she would like an aggressive offensive mindset, “We want to play a fast pace, up-tempo style of ball where we apply pressure both offensive and defensively.” The Lady Lakers averaged a very impressive 65 points per game last year.
“Our strength both offensive and defensively will be the experience we will have on the court. These ladies have played Varsity for three years and have all started at some point. I love their competitive spirit and the intensity they bring to the game,” boasted Coach Caffey. The main focus for this year’s team is on the defensive end. Camdenton allowed way too many points last season; 68 ppg. That is an area in need of improvement and coach feels they have some positive things coming, “Defensive strengths for us would be our speed, we bring a lot of intensity and energy to the court.”
Coach Caffey enters her 11th year at Camdenton with high hopes and a veteran squad. She has an impressive 149-86 record with the school. The Ozark Conference will once again be a tough stretch, especially with rival Lebanon looking strong and tough early games at Helias (12/6) and home against Marshfield (12/9). Coach Caffey and her Assistant Coaches Daniel Moulder and Samantha French are excited for the upcoming season.
"Our goal each year is to compete and to apply relentless pressure both defensively and offensively. After last season we knew we had a lot of work to do. We are returning 6 ladies with varsity experience and 5 of them are seniors. This is their year to step up. They know the expectations ahead of them and the leadership that is needed to have the season we want. We play a very difficult schedule and our conference is one of the toughest conferences around. We will have to be ready both mentally and physically for each and every game.”