JEFFERSON CITY- Capital City boys soccer picked up their first win of the season against Helias at home on Monday.
Both teams played stifling defense throughout the entire first half, ending the first 40 minutes in a stalemate at 0-0.
Helias came out strong to start the second. The Crusaders' Coen Loethen knocked in an early goal to start the half, bringing the score to 1-0. However, Capital City quickly responded, as sophomore Quintin Hall connected with senior Christian Aleman to knock in a header off a free kick to tie the game up at 1-1.
The Cavaliers continued to build on this momentum, racking up another goal off a corner kick to give Capital City a 2-1 advantage. The goal marked Aleman's second of the night.
Capital City looks to build off Monday night's win, as the team faces Osage at home on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Helias is scheduled to play in the two-day Missouri Catholic Soccer Showcase, which begins Friday in Springfield.