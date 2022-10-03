JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital City Cavaliers defeated the Helias Crusaders 5-4 after scoring 5 runs unanswered to complete the comeback Monday night.
It was pink-out for Helias on the road at Capital City High school. The Crusaders scored once in the first and then three times in the second to create a 4-0 lead. Kendyll Rackers connected to left field to bring in runs three and four.
In the bottom of the second, Capital City cut the deficit to one after a well executed sacrifice bunt by sophomore Kylie Baker.
Pretty night here in the Capital City as the Cavaliers (@CCHSCavs) take on the Helias Crusaders (@HeliasSoftball) 🥎. After 2 innings, Crusaders lead Cap City 4-1.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5lERhGvOmp— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 3, 2022
In the third, the starting pitcher Jaiden Kausler took care of business along with catcher Faith Karr. Karr threw out the Helias player trying to steal second to end the top half of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Capital City found a grove. McKenna Schwarzer laid down a bunt and a wild throw from Helias allowed for her to lap the bases. An inside-the-park home run from Schwarzer that also drove in 1 additional run.
This incredible play from Schwarzer got Capital City on their feet and going as they would go on to score two more runs to win over Helias 5-4.
Capital City improves to 19-7 on the season and Helias moves to 21-6.