JEFFERSON CITY- Capital City hosted their senior night against Battle, with their players trying to secure a second straight conference championship.
The players certainly played with that mentality tonight.
The Cavaliers got going early, netting 2 goals in the first 5 minutes of action.
Tatum Barger buried the first one for Capital City off a nice cross to put the Cavaliers on the board first.
On the very next possession, Madison Morgan scored off of her own rebound to make it a 2-0 game.
Just minutes later, Battle's Maliyah Miller broke free on a breakaway to beat the goalie to put her Spartans on the board.
But that would be it for the Spartans.
The game would hold to 2-1 by the end of the first half, but that result would not hold true for long.
Capital City would score 5 more goals to add to their tally, and won this one 7-1 to clinch the CMAC championship for the second straight year.