JEFFERSON CITY - A brand new stadium isn't the only thing that Capital City football is building.
The Capital City Cavaliers, after consecutive one-win seasons in their first two seasons as a program, leaped to 7-2 in 2022, something that head coach Joe Collier says was not easy.
"It takes patience, it takes care, it takes understanding also," Collier said. "Just having a conversation with our young athletes and helping them understand that there's a process to everything in life you do and if you want something, your work exhibits your wants. We came up with a plan together, and we're carrying that plan out."
The Cavaliers' average margin of defeat in 16 contests over their first two years was 31 points. In their seven wins this season, Capital City is winning by an average of 22 points.
"We decided - as a team - what our goals were and how we were going to get there," Collier said on the team's leap in 2022. "We decided on our right way and worked from there and just working as a family and working as a unit."
Senior quarterback Hayden Carroll has been in Capital City's program since the start, and even with 11 total touchdowns this year, he gives the credit of his offensive success to his offensive line and running backs.
"I love those guys out there," Carroll said. "That offensive line, they're the guys that make it happen. They don't get enough credit to those five guys, six counting our tight end. Those guys are what make this offense flow and we got some great running backs, some guys that will never go down on first contact. They're the hearts of this team."
Capital City's running back duo of senior Hurley Jacobs and freshman Jaylan Thomas has been the engine of the Cavaliers' offensive attack, combining for 2,426 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Thomas said the team's turnaround came as a surprise to him.
"I think it's really exciting to come from 1-9 to 7-2, I think it's crazy," Thomas said. "I still think of it as a normal season to me."
A win on Friday night against Battle would mark the program's first-ever playoff win, and Carroll said that the team has extra motivation to win.
"I think it would be huge if we could take out round one," Carroll said "That would just build the momentum and keep it rolling. We haven't done too great in districts the past couple years, but I'm thinking this is the year we turn it around."
Capital City football keeps building, and Coach Collier and the Cavaliers are ready to continue to prove the doubters wrong.
"Why not Capital City?"