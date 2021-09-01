JEFFERSON CITY − Capital City football announced it made a last minute game change for this Friday.
The Cavaliers will now play Center High School, a school out of Kansas City.
One more schedule change...this Friday, September 3, we will be playing Center High School (from Kansas City) at Adkins Stadium at 7 p.m.#GoCavsGo— Capital City Football (@capcityfb) September 1, 2021
Cap City originally was set to play Battle High School. Battle football said it could not play this Friday due to a positive COVID case and possible exposure within the program.
UPDATE regarding this Friday's football contest vs. Capital City. pic.twitter.com/tVOnQ9waib— Battle Athletics (@BattleAthletics) August 31, 2021
Soon after Battle's announcement, Capital City made plans to play Agape Boarding School, a military-style Christian boarding school in Stockton, Missouri.
Capital City did not state a reason behind the change.
The Kansas City Star reports Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither said he plans to file assault charges against seven staff members at Agape. The charges come after reports of abuse at the school.
Head coach Joe Collier told a KOMU 8 reporter that Capital City was not aware of the allegations and lawsuits against Agape Boarding School when they scheduled the game.
Capital City’s head coach, Joe Collier, told me this morning that Capital City was not aware of the allegations and lawsuits against Agape Boarding School when they scheduled the game.About 5 hours later, Capital City has a new opponent. https://t.co/bzF3XMFkXJ— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 1, 2021
Capital City and Center High will play at Adkins Stadium at 7 p.m.
Capital City JV's team will play Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. versus Owensville. The freshmen will play at Camdenton Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.