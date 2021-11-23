“Solid production across all starting 5 players,“ reflected Head Coach Darrin Young Jr. about last season. “We had a balanced scoring attack and had several big wins last season. We beat Battle by 20 points and Smith Cotton by 20 points and we finished 1st in the Tipton Tournament last season. We are returning all 5 starters from last season. This will be our first year having seniors.”
The season ended with a .500 record of 12-12, but will be a great springboard into this year that features their first ever veteran-led team. That returning lineup will feature three seniors and two juniors. Junior guard Robert Gray (5'8, 150) is a scoring threat from outside as he averaged 9.8 ppg last season.
Fellow junior guard Colby Gates (5'9, 175) did not play last year due to transfer rules, but will be a great addition as a solid 3pt shooter. Senior guard Mitch Renfrow (6'1, 170) averaged an outstanding 13.2 ppg and coach calls him a “Consistent 3pt shooter.” He was also named to the All-District team.
Senior guard Ashden Cason (6'2, 185) is a solid scoring threat who averaged 11.1 ppg last year. Senior guard Corde Brown (6'1, 185) is the all-purpose player that really drives the Cavalier team. He averaged a spectacular 16.3ppg and was selected to the All District team. This experienced starting lineup is great but most teams only go as far as the depth of their bench and the Cavaliers have three players who can provide a spark off the bench in different ways and also make spot starts depending on matchups and injuries.
Junior guard John Hightower (5'7, 165) is described by coach as “A great back-up guard to provide great energy.” Also providing that spark off the bench is dynamic sophomore guard Nehemiah Hamilton (5'8, 185). He is a solid ball handler and defender. Senior Thomas Kesete (6'3, 190) is a solid rebounder from his forward spot.
With the experience of this team that Coach Young has returning, he can do multiple things offensively and defensively. On offense, look for the Cavaliers to be able to score numerous ways from the wings and the point consistently. On defense his size and athleticism allow him to use multiple looks depending on what type of team they’re playing. His deep bench will really help defensively in tight games. Leadership will be a solid advantage on this team as well with the senior’s guidance. Seniors like Corde Brown setting the example and expectations is what drives this team heading into the 2021-22 season.
Coach Darrin Young Jr. enters his third season with a 14-34 record at the school and an overall coaching record of 50-50. Look for that .500 record and the Cavaliers .500 record from last season to flip to the “above .500” win column for sure. Capital City plays a challenging schedule every year, especially within the Central Missouri Activities Conference. An early season match-up vs Columbia Hickman (12/13) and three early tournaments and shootouts (BSN Tip-Off Classic, the Sullivan Tournament and the Norm Stewart Classic Shootout) should provide a good barometer for where the Cavaliers are as a program before heading into the meat of their schedule in January. Coach Young and his Assistant Coaches Seth Bauman, Jesse brown and Christopher Ortiz, are looking forward to coaching their first experienced team at Capital City and seeing if they can reach their potential this season.