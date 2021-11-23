“Last season was the beginning of building a foundation with a new coach,” explains Capital City’s second-year Head Coach Ashley Agee. “We were a young squad with no seniors. I feel we spent most of our time learning self and team expectations, leadership, and how to work hard more than the actual game itself. Building a strong foundation was our goal for last season and I feel like we made great strides.”
Building on that 4-23 campaign Coach Agee and her Assistant Coaches Cameron McDaniel, Jaime Marshall and Megan McReynolds are hoping to continue building with the majority of their players returning. Junior Natalie Allsion (5'6) is a combo guard who started a few games and averaged 3.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.5 APG and 1 SPG last season. She will be a plus at both ends of the court.
Sophomore shooting guard Kambry Pistel (5'8) returns after averaging 7.6 PPG 3.7 RPG and 1 APG. She will be counted on to become the Cavalier’s outside scoring threat. Freshman Addison Jones (5'6) will get the nod at point guard to start the season. She is a great passer and a hardworker on defense.
Junior forward Kyla James (5'11) averaged 6.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 SPG and 2 BPG last year. With her off-season work look for those numbers to jump in 2021-22. Junior shooting guard Rylea Sanning (5'6) averaged 3 PPG 2.5 RPG. Coach sees big things from her this season.
Other contributors include senior Kourtney Blatz (5'7) who will be at shooting guard. Sophomore forward Jada Anderson (5'10) averaged 6.8 PPG 5.4 RPG and will be a big boost in the low post. Sophomore shooting guard/forward combo Michele Naurg (5'8) will be a great complement on both ends of the floor.
The fact that many of her players can play multiple positions fits Coach Agee’s offensive philosophy of “Position-less Basketball, 4 out and 5 out concepts and fast-paced transition.” Improvement will be on the menu for an offense that averaged only 32 points per game last year.
“We bring back our core group of kids with good guard play and two bigs who can get up and down the floor,” Coach Agee states. “We want to play fast. We are a year older and now have a year under our belts learning the foundations of our program. We are physically and mentally stronger than we were last season, which will play a big role in games and leadership.”
On the defensive end coach preaches aggressiveness. “I am a pressure man to man defensive coach. This does not always mean I have the personal to run this system, but if we are able to, we will. I do like 1-2-2 zone as well to mix thing up at times. Our man defense should be a strength for us this season with making it a big priority over the summer. We have quick guards who should be able to apply good on ball pressure.”
As usual, the Central Missouri Athletic Conference is challenging again, with solid teams top to bottom. Conference powers Rock Bridge, Helias and Battle will be learning experiences for this veteran, but still young Cavaliers team. Big games loom against rivals Hickman at home in January and at Jefferson City in February, which will be a good gauge on how far the program has progressed this year. “We are excited to continue to build on the foundation we started last season,” Coach Agee commented on the upcoming season. “The girls are a year older with more experience, we are ready for the hardwork to pay off.”