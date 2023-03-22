JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City School District (JCSD) announced Wednesday Ryan Fick as Capital City High School's (CCHS) new head boy's basketball coach.
Fick has 24 years of prior coaching experience, 17 of which he spent as the head varsity basketball coach at Blair Oaks High School.
At Blair Oaks, he led the team to two trips to the final four, five trips to the state quarterfinals and won 10 district championships. This past season, Fick picked up his 400th career victory.
According to a press release, his coaching career began with the JCSD at Jefferson City High School where he served as the freshman assistant basketball coach and eighth grade coach at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
"I am beyond excited to return to JC Schools with my passion for competing and leading young men in the great sport of basketball," Fick said. "I coach with a ton of intensity and passion, and that will be a staple I will bring to the CCHS basketball program."
Fick has been in the education field for 24 years. He will also serve as the assistant activities director and physical education teacher at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Fick's wife, Stacy, is a principal at Cedar Hill Elementary, and they have three children.