JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced it is adding a swimming program for the 2023-24 school year.
The same staff will coach students from Capital City and Jefferson City high schools at the Knowles YMCA, while each school will compete as a separate team, according to a news release.
The schools will join four other teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference that offer swimming, including Battle, Rock Bridge and Sedalia.
The district named Carrie Koprowski as the head swimming coach and Kendal Moore as the assistant swimming coach for both schools.
“We are excited to introduce swimming at both high schools and committed to building champion programs at JC Schools,” JCSD Superintendent Bryan McGraw said in the news release. “I am confident that both of these coaches will quickly establish the program to participate at a competitive level.”
The MSHSAA boys swimming season is held in the fall, while the girls season is held in the winter.
According to the news release, positive student survey responses prompted the district to move forward with starting the swimming program.
Koprowski was an assistant coach for the Eldon Dolphins swim team from 2016-22, and she also coached the Jefferson City YMCA Barracudas swim team in 2022, according to the news release.
After teaching seven and eighth grade math, Koprowski will teach at JCHS next year. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of accountancy, according to the news release.
Moore has worked for the Jefferson City YMCA since March 2015 as a swim coach, swim instructor, head lifeguard and pool manager. She is an eighth grade writing teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School and worked as a paraprofessional at LCMS for one year before being hired on full time in 2022. Moore has a bachelor’s degree in psychology.