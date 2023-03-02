CENTRALIA - The Class 4 District 8 girls tournament is underway, and two semifinal games took place at Centralia High School tonight.

After defeating Macon on Tuesday, Kirksville traveled to Centralia where they faced the #1 seeded Panthers. The Tigers got off to a good start and led 15-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, but Centralia reminded everyone why they're the top seed and went on a 15-1 run. The Panthers were up 26-19 at halftime, holding Kirksville to just 4 points in the 2nd quarter.

In the 3rd quarter, the Panthers went up by double digits but the Tigers didn't go away. Kirksville cut the deficit to 5, and the momentum was shifting until Centralia locked back in and led 41-31, heading into the 4th quarter. It was the same story in the last period. The Tigers showed heart and kept the game close, but the Panthers held on to win 52-39. The scoring was spread out by Centralia, and Harper Sontheimer led the team with 13 points.

Hallsville took care of business against Mexico on Tuesday, and they took on #2 seed Moberly. The Spartans looked good out of the gate, outplaying Hallsville early, leading 18-6 at the end of the 1st quarter. Moberly kept up the energy in the 2nd quarter, dominating on both ends of the court as they extended their lead to 32-11 at halftime.

The 2nd half wasn't any different, but the Spartans eased up their intensity which allowed Hallsville to score 16 in the 3rd quarter and 19 in the 4th quarter. Although Hallsville was able to get their offense going, the Moberly deficit was too much to overcome as the Spartans won 62-46. Grace Billington was the best player on the floor tonight, leading all scorers with 26 points and center Asa Fanning went to work in the paint as she put up 18 points.

Moberly will play Centralia for the Class 4 District 8 championship on Saturday.