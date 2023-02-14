ASHLAND - Centralia girl's basketball improved to 21-3 on the season with a 53-38 win over Southern Boone. Centralia extended its winning streak to 10 games by beating the Eagles.
Southern Boone kept the game close in the first half, only trailing by 3 points going into halftime.
However, the Panthers came out of the break and outscored Southern Boone 14-6 in the third quarter.
Centralia continued to pull away thanks to a big fourth quarter from freshman Braylin Brunkhorst. She put up 11 in the quarter and finished the game as the leading scoring for Centralia with 17 points.