Centralia & Hallsville girls advance to Harrisburg Tournament finals

HARRISBURG - Centralia and Hallsville both picked up wins on Wednesday night in the semi-finals of the Harrisburg Tournament.
Despite an 18-point effort from Emma Wolken of Blair Oaks, the Panthers snuck away with a 47-44 win over the Falcons. After falling behind 21-11 in the first quarter, Centralia mounted a 10-0 run to tie the game.
The Panthers took a one-point lead into halftime, and thanks to some key missed free throws down the stretch from Blair Oaks, Centralia did just enough to advance to the tournament finals.
They will meet Hallsville, who picked up a 61-50 victory over Harrisburg. Center Hailey Hagan was a force on both ends of the floor for Hallsville, dominating the paint and controlling the rebound game.
Hallsville and Centralia will play for the Harrisburg Tournament championship Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Harrisburg High School.
Harrisburg and Blair Oaks will square off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for third place.