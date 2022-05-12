CENTRALIA - It was a hot Thursday afternoon in Centralia as the Panthers hosted Montgomery County.
It didn't take long for Montgomery County to put the pressure on Centralia after scoring five runs in the first three innings.
However, Centralia refused to go down without a fight.
Starting off the bottom of the third, Jack Romine was hit by a pitch in the leg, but he didn't let it affect him too much.
After his at bat, Romine stole not one but two bases, including scoring at home plate off a wild pitch behind the catcher.
After a couple of walks and runners scoring on wild pitches, Tuckyr Pollock steps up to the plate and hits the ball into a fielder's choice, allowing the runner at third to score the fourth run of the bottom of the third.
Montgomery County did respond with a couple more runs an inning later, increasing their lead over the Panthers 7-5 heading into the sixth inning.
However, in extra innings the Panthers rally to beat Montgomery County by the final score of 8-7