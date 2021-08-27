CENTRALIA - The wait for mid-Missouri football fans is over, as KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever returns for the new season.
For Centralia High School's football team, that wait has felt a little bit longer.
Last year, the team played only one home game before taking the rest of the season on the road. COVID-19 restrictions from the Boone County Health Department kept the majority of family members from watching the game.
Centralia's athletic director emphasized the decision to pause home games was to see more family in the stands.
"It was more about the families and more about trying to help them see their kids," Scott Humphrey said.
As a father himself, Humphrey understood the importance of family support at the games.
"I got two little boys. If they were playing football, I would have had a hard time not being able to have grandma and grandpa and all the brothers and sisters to be able to be there," he said.
More away games also meant less connection to the community. The team is excited to be back on home turf for a Friday night game again.
"I think just the morale of trying to get back to normal, or what the new normal is, is probably the biggest benefit," Humphrey said.
So far there are no COVID-19 restrictions, and Humphrey hopes it is able to stay that way.
The game against rival team Mexico High School is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday. However, it could get pushed back due to hot weather.
For the latest news in high school sports, head to the new high school sports website.