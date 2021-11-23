After a strong senior unit graduated from Centralia’s boys basketball team ahead of last season, Panthers Head Coach Scott Humphrey thought his guys would encounter some growing pains in 2020-21. While they weren’t able to match the blistering performance of the previous two seasons, the Panthers found success, concluding with a 13-12 record.
“Last year we were replacing a class who had been playing varsity for us for the past four years,” Humphrey said. “I thought there was an adjustment, but with our tough schedule and being in the Clarence Cannon Conference, a winning record was a HUGE accomplishment.”
The Panthers were one of the streakiest teams in mid-Missouri — they put together three three-game win streaks and three sets of three consecutive losses in a span of 25 games. But, strong defensive effort kept Centralia in games when the offense was finding its footing.
The top returner from last year’s squad is senior forward Grant Erisman (6-4, 180), who earned first-team All-District and All-CCC honors as a junior. He averaged 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, and his ability to score from beyond the arc will be crucial for the Panthers. Senior talent surrounds Erisman, including guards Noah Brooks (6-1, 180) and Beau Gordon (5-10, 195).
Humphrey described Brooks as a “very good athlete who is moving positions this year. He sees the floor extremely well.”
The same could be said about Gordon, who earned the CCC’s Offensive Player of the Year honor as the quarterback for the Centralia football team. Panthers fans hope his high level of play will transfer from the gridiron to the hardwood, especially considering that coach Humphrey wants him to handle the ball more this season. Rounding out the expected starting five are junior Jack Romine (5'9) who saw some time last year as a sophomore and junior forwards Eli Carter (6-2, 180) and Boen Zimmerman (6-2, 175), newcomers to the varsity squad who will provide a lot of length to the Panthers. Humphrey expects a lot of points to come from attacking inside.
“We will try and slow it way down just like last year,” he said. “We will have some size around the basket that we will look to use to get easy shots.” Guard depth will come from some of the younger guys on the roster, including junior Jack Romine (5-9, 165) and sophomore Cullen Bennett (6-1, 175). Romine and Bennett stood out as guys who can force turnovers with active hands last year, a big part of a close win over Macon at the end of last season.
Even though the Panthers face a similar situation to last season in regards to rebuilding, coach Humphrey is confident in his team’s ability to gel as a unit. “Our biggest strength is we have very coachable kids,” Humphrey said. “We will again be replacing four starters, and it will take some time to really figure out who we are. I think we can sneak up on some people and hope that by the time February comes around, we are playing our best basketball.”
Centralia exited district playoffs in the first round last season, as the Bowling Green Bobcats avenged a prior loss to knock out the Panthers. If they can identify strengths within a fledging unit, the Panthers can forge a new path to wreak havoc inside a tough conference. “In years past we [tried to] get up and down and score more and have the game have a good flow to it,” Humphrey said. “This past season and probably this season, we are going to try and slow people way down and make the game more of a low-scoring game. We have the ability to give some people problems with our length. I think our ability to win games especially early will be hinged upon if our seniors can carry us and lead us.”