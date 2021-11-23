“We grew a tremendous amount last year as a team,” Centralia Head Coach Becca Schemmer reflected. “We had a lot of young kids step into vital roles on our team. We were able to build a solid foundation for us to build on that this year. We beat Bowling Green the first round of Districts and then fell to Hallsville in the semi-final game. One of our highlights of the year was beating a state ranked Monroe City team. We had a lot of fun as a team last year and are super excited for this upcoming year.”
It should be loads of fun, since the Panthers line-up is loaded with returning starters from that 16-10 squad.
Junior point guard Jozelynn Bostick (5'7) averaged 9.3 ppg, 1.9 spg, 3.2 apg, 4.2 rpg, 33.2 fgp and was named 2nd Team All-Conference. Junior guard Harper Sontheimer (5'7) averaged 5.8ppg, 1.5spg, 2.3 apg, 3.6 rpg and 39.6 fgp. Morgan Ross (5'9) a sophomore guard had a breakout freshman season last year averaging 9.6 ppg, 2.7rpg, 37.7fgp and earned 2nd Team All-Conference and All District.
At the point, a pair of seniors return; Baylee Beard (5'9) and Claire Bennett (5'11). Beard averaged 8.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 45 fgp and was selected Conference Honorable Mention and the All-District Team. Bennett averaged 5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 32.8 fgp last season.
This is a solid starting line-up, but most teams need a deep bench for such a long season and a playoff run. The Panthers have talent and experience anytime they need it. Senior post player Elly Crum (5'11) averaged 4.4ppg, 4.2rpg and 40.2fgp in some spot starts last season. Sophomore guard Raegan Anderson (5'6) will provide backcourt depth.
Centralia also welcomes back junior combo guard/forward Annie Robinson (5'7) who returns after missing the second half of last season with an injury. Before that she averaged 4.9ppg/4.1rpg/43.4fgp. “Annie was a big part of our team and then went out with an ACL tear 2nd half of the season. Excited for her to be back this year,” stated Coach Schemmer. Junior post player Ellie Berendzen (5'10) provides good length and rebounding off the bench.
“We have a lot of athletic girls on our team who can play multiple positions,” boasts Coach Schemmer about their offensive versatility. “We have the ability for kids to play inside and out, but still have size. We like to push the tempo of the game and take high percentage shots.”
Last season the Panthers averaged 50 points per game. “We have a lot of different pieces to the puzzle this year. We have outside shooting, but will also be able to put the basketball in the paint. With our athleticism, we should be able to convert points from the defensive ends with applying pressure,” stated coach.
When on D, Centralia allowed 43.9 points per game last year. “Our kids have really bought in to our man to man defense. With our athletic ability we will look to mix up different defenses and utilize our size and length,” Coach Schemmer explains their defensive mind-set. “Our defense is definitely a strength of ours. We have some kids who will be able to defend any spot on the floor and that is a plus for us if we get into foul trouble. We should be able to mix up multiple defenses this year with the knowledge and athletic ability that we have on our team.”
The Clarence Cannon Conference poses a challenge every year, look for early season match-ups vs California in Nov, at Blair Oaks in Dec and a big home game against powerhouse Macon in Feb.
Coach Schemmer and her Assistant Coaches Ben Sontheimer and John Finlay are ready to get to work, “We are extremely excited about this upcoming season. The girls have worked their tails off in the off-season and I can't wait to see it pay off in season. Our team is a very hard working team that is always willing to learn and change when asked. We have a great mix of girls from veterans to rookies and have a balance all through the lineup.”