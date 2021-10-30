JEFFERSON CITY - Capital City High School hosted the quarterfinals of the boys soccer tournament on Saturday and the results favored the teams of the host city.
First game of the day was between No. 3 Jefferson City and and No. 6 Washington High School where things started slow.
The first half was full of saves from both keepers but neither team took much action offensively.
The Jays picked up the pace as the second half started. Sophomore James Zablon gave them their two goals of the game, first with a header after a corner kick, then with a long-range assist intended for Seth Stumbaugh but passed to a Bluejay defender who kicked it in himself.
The own goal put Jefferson City on top by two, but Washington would come back with a goal of their own in the last ten minutes of the game.
No. 2 Capital City and No. 7 Pacific took the field at noon and action erupted for the Commodores early on.
Senior Nathan Wilbanks assisted forward Mohaned Yanis for the first goal of the game. Wilbanks had one of his own just minutes later to put the Cavs on top 2 nil.
Wilbanks was a star all afternoon, assisting or scoring 4 out of the 6 goals that Capital City earned.
With seven minutes left in the game, Pacific put themselves on the board with a quick goal but there was not nearly enough time to catch the Cavs.
After victories from Jefferson City and Capital City in their respective games, the two teams will face each other in the second game of the semi finals on Monday night.
The championship game will be on Wednesday, November 3.