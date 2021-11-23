Even before the pandemic hit, the 2020 season was always going to be a tough one for Cole Camp. The Bluebirds had graduated four starters and 95% of the team’s scoring from the 2019–2020 squad, meaning an uphill battle was always in the cards. But then the young, inexperienced squad missed 10 games due to COVID, and finished with a record of 6-10. That said, Head Coach Kevin Shearer was happy to “[see] the team improve throughout the year.”
Cole Camp returns two full-time starters in 2021, each of whom is respectively both an All-Conference and All-District player. Leading things from the perimeter is junior guard Ethan Shearer (6-0, 170), who had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 10 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. A competitive player always looking to score, Shearer might be one of the better players in the Kaysinger Conference this winter. The Bluebirds’ other standout is senior F Gage Cross (6-6, 200), who also averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds a year ago. Cross’s length allows him to defend effectively, and he’s got a nice mid-range game on offense. Whether in transition or through a half-court set, everything will go through these two players in 2021.
Joining Shearer in the backcourt this year is sophomore guard Reid Harrison (6-0, 170). Harrison posted 5 points and an impressive 4 rebounds in backup duty as a freshman, and Coach Shearer praises the youngster’s athleticism and willingness to put in effort on the defensive end. Those two starting guards will get depth in the form of junior guard Owen Ives (5-11, 170), whom Coach Shearer calls “a hard-nosed, smart player,” sophomore G Gentry Dieckman (6-4, 165), and sophomore G Grady Strathman (5-10, 165). Coach Shearer believes that either of those two sophomores could ultimately compete for starting time, and predicts that “both sophomores will make an impact in 2021.”
The final two starters for the Bluebirds are senior F Ethan Corpening (6-0, 175) and junior F Michael Wissman (6-5, 275). While Corpening may be slightly undersized for working in the paint, Coach Shearer says he makes up for it with his athleticism and defensive prowess. Corpening averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds in 2020. Wissman could be a real difference-maker this winter. He averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds as a sophomore, and Coach Shearer says, “He is mobile for a big kid, a true post player.”
Senior F Kinser Brockman (6-1, 180), junior F Preston Oelrichs (6-1, 220), and junior F Mateo Cano (6-2, 175) will all contribute in the frontcourt as well. Coach Shearer says that Brockman has “a good mind for basketball,” claims that Oelrichs has “another good mind for the game,” and praises Cano’s ability to defend in the post.
Of his team as a whole in 2021, Coach Shearer says, “We should see an improvement from last year.” Offensively, he sees his team’s strength as “our ability to have both a transition game and an inside presence.” Of course, Ethan Shearer will be running things in transition, while Cross will be a threat in the paint every single night.
Patience will be key for Cole Camp on the possessions that they can’t get easy buckets moving quickly down the floor. But, according to Coach Shearer, if the Bluebirds are going to improve in this year’s campaign, that will all come down to how well they play defensively. “This is the focal point of our program,” the coach says. “We work hard to defend.” The Bluebirds have some terrific athletes who look eager to defend. Expect their record to surpass the .500 mark this winter.