Last season, the Bluebirds rode an up-and-down season to finish 7-11 in Coach Grunden’s final year at the helm. The 2021-22 season will be the first under new Head Coach Mark Swartz.
“I’m going to have some big shoes to fill,” Coach Swartz said of his predecessor.
Cole Camp returns 4 starters from a season ago as well as 3 players off the bench who saw time last winter. The team scored an average of just under 40 points per game last season and allowed an average of 46. Maintaining a philosophy that values possession and shot selection, Coach Swartz highlights the need to play a cleaner game.
“We focus on eliminating careless turnovers and valuing possessions, but I also emphasize shot selection. I want my players to shoot the ball, but I want them taking shots in places that they make them at high percentages.”
A strong collection of upperclassmen will compose the Cole Camp starting 5, beginning with Kyla Harms (5-8). The junior guard earned herself All-Kaysinger Honorable Mention and KMZU Dream Team honors a season ago, leading the team in assists. She is a fantastic playmaker able to snap passes to open players and collect rebounds. Harms averaged 4.6 pts, 4.3 reb, and 1.6 assists per game last winter and will make more noise this year.
The versatile junior guard Karley Thayer (5-5) returns to her starting spot on the court after averaging 4.4 pts, 3.5 reb, and a steal per game while shooting 75% from the free throw line. Her two-way game is one of the Bluebirds’ best. Junior Ashley Campbell (5-7) returns to double duty at forward and guard thanks to her strong outside scoring presence. She averaged 25% from 3pt range last winter with 4.5 reb per game.
The lone senior for Cole Camp Desiree Heimsoth (5-11) will be back inside the post at both forward and center, as she averaged both 9 pts and 9 reb per game last year. Expect her to be a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Junior guard Dylana Stoppel played a noticeable role off the bench last winter, averaging 45.2% FG, 3.3 reb and a steal per game. With her shooting skills and gamer mentality, she should shift into a more prominent role as an everyday starter.
Providing depth from the bench this season will be a pair of players who saw limited time a year ago. Junior forward Reyna Kammeyer (5-8) is a hard-working player who averaged 15 minutes per game last season. It’s no stretch to assume she will be a familiar face on the court this time around after a dedicated offseason. Joining Kammeyer in a depth role is sophomore guard Cassidy Carl (5-4). She saw a few minutes as a freshman last winter and still worked a 37.5% FG to make solid use of her time on the floor. Her career is in its early stages and Cole Camp fans should be excited to see her develop.
With this much talent returning to the court, the Bluebirds are in good shape to right their offensive wrongs from 2021.
“We have players capable of shooting and scoring the basketball as well as those that have excellent court awareness. I look forward to encouraging my players to take the shots that they are comfortable with, as they fit into the motion of our offense,” Coach Swartz said,” I have high hopes for my players this season and look forward to the challenges thrown at us.”