COLUMBIA- All three Columbia Public Schools programs hit the football field for the first time in preparation for the 2023 season on Monday.
Rock Bridge was the first on the field Monday morning, getting started bright and early at 7 am. Head coach Matt Perkins, beginning his second season leading the Bruins, said the first week will focus on fundamentals.
"It's been a full playbook install all summer long and now we're kinda taking that step back and trying to figure out how can we be a little bit better at our bread and butter," said Perkins. "That's what this whole week's gonna be is just being as simple and clean as possible."
Perkins' team features several of the areas top players, including recent Harvard commit Sam Kaiser at quarterback. The Bruins have big goals in 2023 and hope to end the season with a Class 6 State Championship at Faurot Field in the Show-Me Bowl the first weekend of December.
"They're here for one purpose and that's to go the distance and play at the end of the year in that last game right up the road at Faurot," said Perkins. "I think that they come in with that mindset every day and as long as the keep that mindset that today we've gotta be great in order to achieve that goal then we'll be better every day."
Hickman practiced for the first time this season on Monday afternoon. Head coach Cedric Alvis has his largest group of seniors in years. Alvis hopes all that experience can lead the Kewpies to their first winning season since 2012.
"Culture-wise has been the biggest focus this offseason," said Alvis. "The seniors have done a phenomenal job leading our team just like we talked about early in the summer: accountability discipline and commitment the three words that we have focused on. Those three words have kind of guided our pre-season so to speak and kids are happy they are excited."
Junior tight end Brock Camp will be a focal point for Hickman this Fall. The 6'7" football and basketball star has received Power-5 offers from Baylor, Kentucky and Wisconsin and the recruiting steam is just picking up. Camp's individual success only adds to the positive vibe at Hickman.
"For a long time it was kinda tough trying to balance do you care about talent or do you care about culture," said Alvis. "This summer has been all about culture and as a result, our kids are loving it. It's happy. Smile on is in full bloom right now."
Monday marked a new season and a new era at Battle High School. After former head coach Jonah Dubinski resigned to take a new job in Florida on July 26th, Battled scrambled to find his replacement. A familiar face returned to the program as Battle hired former offensive coordinator Matt Herman to lead the program. Herman has been coaching in Hawaii for the past two years but traveled all weekend to make it back to Columbia in time for Monday evening's opening practice.
"I came out here yesterday to check the field out and I walked on this field and got goosebumps," said Herman shortly after his first practice as Battle head coach concluded. "This is home."
All three CPS schools will open the new season on Friday August 25th.