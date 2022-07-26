Rock Bridge graduate Jacob Schmidt never thought that an offseason workout with the Bruin baseball team more than eight years ago would influence his life this much. But nearly a decade after being first introduced to CrossFit, the Columbia native is headed to the CrossFit Games next week in Wisconsin to try and prove that he and his team are the "fittest in the world."
"Not everyone gets a chance to do this," Schmidt said in a Zoom interview from his gym in Denver. "People take years away from their lives to try to get to this ultimate goal of the CrossFit Games. So to do it was like a dream come true."
Schmidt qualified for the Games, described as "the Olympics of CrossFit", with a team from his gym in Denver where he works as a trainer. CrossFit Omnia Black won the 2022 Atlas Games to qualify as one of forty teams from around the world who will compete August 3-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Schmidt says CrossFit gave him an outlet for his competitive side once his baseball career ended and he earned a degree in Exercise Physiology from Mizzou. But he hasn't forgotten how he got his start in the sport all those years ago on the Rock Bridge baseball team.
"You talk to anyone who went to Rock Bridge, Coach Towe and Coach Bazat always made sure that we were the fittest team," said Schmidt. "I always told people that we were a running team with a baseball problem. It really was a natural road just into my life to be a CrossFit athlete."