COLUMBIA − Columbia will welcome back the state high school basketball tournaments starting with the 2023-2024 school year, the city announced Wednesday.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced the host communities Wednesday.
Basketball championships will be played in Columbia through the 2027-2028 school year.
Boys wrestling championships, cross country championships and the state music festival will continue to be hosted in Columbia through the 2028-2029 school year.
"The opportunity to host these MSHSAA events is so important to our tourism industry, which is a vital local economic driver," Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Amy Schneider said. "Our entire community understands the importance of bringing these students to Columbia and came together to help support these proposals."
CVB said the cross country proposal was submitted in partnership with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The championship has been held at the Gans Creek Recreation Area.
The music festival proposal was submitted in partnership with the University of Missouri School of Music, while the basketball and boys wrestling proposals were submitted in partnership with Mizzou Athletics.
"Projects like these MSHSAA bids show the importance of local partnerships to achieve great things," Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said. "We look forward to hosting students and fans from all over Missouri during these events."
The 2022-2023 school year will be the last of football championships to be hosted in Columbia, unless it is extended.