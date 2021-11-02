FAYETTE- The Harrisburg Bulldogs are lookin to make school history this weekend as they look to make the district championship for the first time.
However, their opponents don't have to travel far for this weekend's game.
The Harrisburg Bulldogs are set to play against their rivals up the road, the Fayette Falcons.
When asked how he felt about the upcoming game, the Bulldogs head coach Steve Hopkins said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"We just had anticipation for a little over a month hoping it would happen, and that adds to the excitement. These kids grew up competing against each other in middle school, even in grade school. And yet, you've got to put that aside. You've got to do your job, and do it with confidence and not be too wound up."
This isn't the first time the two teams will have faced off against one another.
The Bulldogs and Falcons met back in October where Fayette got the better of Harrisburg by beating them 42-26. That loss was only one of two losses for the Bulldogs all season.
Even though they won in their last meeting, Fayette's head coach Mike Thompson explained to KOMU why this weekend is a totally different game.
"It's been 4 weeks, I think it's been about a month since we played. So we just gotta approach it as it's a new game. Starting over go back and seeing what they're doing now and they're going to have to do the same with us and I think kinda game plan with what they're trying to do right now."