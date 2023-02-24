COLUMBIA - Eight wrestlers from mid-Missouri teams are still in contention for individual state titles after session one of the 2023 Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Wrestling Championships.
Class Three Boys State Quarterfinals:
In class three, there are three wrestlers still vying for state championships.
Carter Prenger from Helias High School advanced to the semifinals in the 126-pound weight class after pinning his opponent in just 17 seconds. Prenger earned pinfall victories in both of his session one matches and pinned both opponents in 43 seconds combined.
WATCH: TWO MATCHES, TWO PINS👀After securing a pinfall victory in round one, Helias' Carter Prenger pinned his next opponent in just 17 SECONDS to punch his ticket to the Class 3 Semifinals⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @WrestlingHelias @heliascatholic pic.twitter.com/pnF8C5tmLR— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 24, 2023
Prenger's teammate Logan Montoya moved on to the state semifinals in the 175-pound weight class, following a 3-2 comeback win in his quarterfinal match. Montoya recorded an escape and a takedown in the third period to secure the victory.
WATCH: Logan Montoya (@LoganMontoya12) STORMS BACK to advance to the semifinals👀The junior from Helias trailed 2-0 heading into the final period, but got an escape and a takedown to secure a COMEBACK win⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @WrestlingHelias @heliascatholic pic.twitter.com/Uj9qFwCmHB— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 24, 2023
After session one, Helias sits in seventh place in the team standings. The Crusaders are 8.5 points behind McDonald County for fourth place. Following the conclusion of the state championships, the top four teams in the standings will receive a team trophy.
Jefferson City High School also has a wrestler in state title contention. In the 150-pound weight class, Joseph Kuster scored a takedown in sudden victory to punch his ticket to the semifinals.
WATCH: A GUTSY win for Jefferson City's Joseph Kuster👀This takedown gave Kuster the win in sudden victory to move on to tomorrow's Class 3 Semifinals⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @jayswrestling @JeffCityJays pic.twitter.com/cINBO0LRnE— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 24, 2023
In addition, nine wrestlers remain striving for a state medal after losing one match during session one:
106 Weight Class: Parker Lock (Helias)
126 Weight Class: Elijah Teiberis (Jefferson City)
132 Weight Class: Justin Wieberg (Helias)
138 Weight Class: Braden Werdehausen (Jefferson City)
144 Weight Class: Kayden Kinder (Rolla), Jace Duemmel (Helias) and Cameron McKee (Jefferson City)
157 Weight Class: Eli Homan (Helias)
285 Weight Class: Reyce Turner (Capital City)
Class Two Girls State Quarterfinals:
Following the conclusion of the class two state quarterfinals, two mid-Missouri wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round.
Camdenton High School's Abigail Fuglsang earned a 9-1 major decision win in her quarterfinal match to move on to the semifinals in the 100-pound weight class. After winning both session one matches, Fuglsang now holds a 45-0 record this season.
In the 140-pound weight class, Jacinda Espinosa from Capital City High School also advanced to the semifinals after defeating her opponent 18-3 by technical fall in the quarterfinals.
WATCH: NEAR FALL CENTRAL!Abigail Fuglsang (Camdenton) got a near fall and put up nine points to her opponent's one. Jacinda Espinosa (Capital City) tallied three near falls and four takedowns. She advances to tomorrow's semifinals after an 18-3 win. 🤼♀️ @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tAa4aUCJMM— Jocelyn Peshia (@jocelynpeshia) February 24, 2023
There are three wrestlers with one loss during the first session who could still become state medalists:
130 Weight Class: Jasmine Wolfe (Smith-Cotton)
140 Weight Class: Socorro Rodriguez (Rock Bridge) and Taylor Heimbaugh (Rolla)
Class Four Boys State Quarterfinals:
In class four, Hickman High School, Rock Bridge High School and Battle High School each had one wrestler move on to the semifinals.
Hickman's Hank Benter pinned his opponent in the quarterfinal round of the 113-pound weight class to remain unbeaten at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships. Benter was a state champion last season in the 106-pound weight class.
WATCH: Hickman's Hank Benter (@HankBenter) BULLDOZED his way to a pinfall win in tonight's Class 4 Quarterfinals👀Check out the pin that punched the defending state champion's ticket to tomorrow's state semifinals⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @KewpieWrestling @KewpAthletics pic.twitter.com/wSUhMWeBQa— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 25, 2023
The Kewpies also had two other wrestlers earn the opportunity to become a state medalist during Saturday's action after losing one match on Friday:
126 Weight Class: Hayden Benter (Hickman)
175 Weight Class: Cole Harrell (Hickman)
Missouri Wrestling commit and current Rock Bridge wrestler Carter McCallister will represent the Bruins in the semifinals after recording five takedowns in a 12-8 victory in the 150-pound weight class. After securing two more wins on Friday, the two-time state champion now holds a perfect 47-0 record in the season.
WATCH: FIVE TAKEDOWNS for the future Missouri Tiger👀@MizzouWrestling commit and two-time state champion Carter McCallister holds a perfect 47-0 record, heading into the state semifinals after a 12-8 quarterfinal win⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @WrestlingBruin @rbhsbruinbear pic.twitter.com/452cfhMHgK— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 25, 2023
Finally, in the 190-pound weight class, Battle wrestler Austen Wetzel picked up back-to-back pinfall victories on Friday to move on to Saturday's semifinal round.
WATCH: BACK-TO-BACK PINS🚨After pinning his opponent in his opening match, Battle's Austen Wetzel secured a SECOND pinfall victory to advance to the Class 4 State Semifinals⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @BattleHSWrestle @BattleAthletics pic.twitter.com/Hi0Dzu0OHv— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 25, 2023
Saturday's championship matches are scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.