The Mustangs had a rough season in 2020-21 going 4-17 overall. The main reason for the struggles was how young the squad was. Eldon had three sophomores and two freshman who received significant playing time and a couple who were even in starting roles. They were quarantined two separate times last year which was a major set-back at the time. The leader in scoring and rebounding last year was Aiden Wells, who was a senior.
Enter new Mustang Head Coach Nathanial Caudel. He has been with the program for the last five years, but this is his first at the helm. He knows the things that the Mustangs must improve on first. “We only averaged 52.5 ppg last year, so shooting and scoring effectively was a major focus for us over the summer,” Coach stated.
Because last year they saw a lot of positive growth from younger players, the 2021-22 line-up has some experience heading into the season. A pair of sophomore guards who saw action last year lead the back court.
Guard Hunter Hees (6-1, 160) averaged 11.8 ppg, 3.8 ast, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 steals pg last season. Fellow classmate and guard Nate Reynolds (5-10, 145) played quite a few minutes last season but earns the starting nod heading into this season. Coach calls Reynolds “A great energy guy; Plays well off the ball and communicates well on defense.”
The newcomer at the point is freshman Gardner Casey (5-9, 145). He is the team’s hardest worker and his play proves it. A duo of junior forwards give the Mustangs some size and experience down low; forward Austin Rush (6-4, 170) started last season and averaged 5.4 ppg, 47.1% from 3, 3 rpg.
Forward Devin Wardenburg (6-2, 160) is a returning player getting his first starts. He shot 73.3% from the free throw line and averaged 3.7 ppg. Coach Caudel knows that in order to be more successful on the court, it takes some contributions and experience from many different types of players. Senior forward Bryce Veach (6-1, 215) just moved into the Eldon neighborhood this season and coach thinks his size and athleticism will have a big impact.
“Bryce has been a great addition for our football team and could definitely have a major impact for us in basketball this year.” Another senior who returns to the court is forward Nicky Martonfi (5-10, 150).
Coach Caudel loves his tough play “A great leader with great energy and work ethic. Fully expect him to lead the conference in charges this year.” Senior guard Gavin West (6-0, 150) is an athletic guard who can really help build up the younger guards and provide solid minutes in games. It seems as if there are more pieces in place to run coach Caudel’s offensive game plan of “Read and React. Run in Transition. Find the mismatch and exploit it.”
The team must improve on their points per game last year of 53.5. “Outside shooting should be a strength for us along with our big (for us) guys' ability to run the floor,” commented Coach Caudel.
On the defensive side they like to run high ball pressure with built in help whether they play man or zone and they will press most games. They allowed teams to average 64.6 points per game last year.
“We will have to use our quickness to provide intense ball pressure all game to wear down other teams and hopefully force turnovers or difficult contested shots,” coach stated. “We then look to take those opportunities and turn it into offense right away.”
Look for yet another tough year in the Tri-County Conference, with powers Blair Oaks and Boonville loaded, but the fun really starts when Eldon gets to face their area rivals California, Osage and Versailles. Coach can hardly contain himself to get things started.
“I am so proud of the group of boys I have and how hard they worked in the summer and offseason. I am excited to get the season started because I know that regardless of what comes in the season these guys are going to make this year fun.”