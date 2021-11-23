2021 marked Eldon girls basketball’s fourth straight season with a losing record, but when playoffs rolled around, the Mustangs galloped to a District championship under first-year head coach Isaiah Rhine.
“We were very young last year,” Rhine said, “and we were primarily led by freshmen and sophomores. We made a lot of progress throughout the year and got a lot better as the season went on. We were playing our best basketball at the end of the season and we were able to win our first District championship in 31 years!”
A lot of the Mustangs’ offensive success came from a guard duo of junior Haley Henderson (5-7) and sophomore Sydney Halderman (5-7). Henderson averaged over 20 points per game as a sophomore last year, hitting 38% of her three-point attempts on her way to a first-team All-Tri-County Conference nomination. She dropped 27 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Mustangs’ District title win over Osage. In Eldon’s playoff loss to Blair Oaks, Henderson led the way for the Mustangs with 28 points and six threes. She is likely to pick up right where she left off as Eldon’s top scorer.
Halderman, the team’s primary ball-handler, averaged over 15 points per game and 3 steals per game as a freshman, earning a second-team All-Tri-County Conference nomination and a first-team All-District nod. Coach Rhine described her as “quick and tough,” and she lines up to be the distributor for Henderson and the rest of the roster. Her tight handles and ability to score at all three levels will make her stand out as the driver of offensive production. Sophomore guard Jaci Mueller (5-8) supplements Henderson’s outside shotmaking with her own deep-range ability, coming on strong toward the end of last season as a freshman.
Junior forward Haley Shinn (5-10) is the tallest girl on the team, providing length as a rebounder and defender for a team that wants to work on “limiting the amount of drives and post shots” of opponents, according to Rhine. Sophomore forwards Lydia Cotton (5-7) and Zoe Martonfi (5-9) will see the court against bigger lineups for their contest ability across the floor.
The Mustangs also have senior presence from guards Gracie Petet (5-3) and Emily Guthrie (5-3), both of whom drew praise from coach Rhine for their leadership and defensive ability. Junior sharpshooter MaKenna Imler (5-4) and freshman Delaney McGhay (5-7) provide more guard depth for a Mustangs team that will look to improve in the second year of the former Missouri State Bear’s system. “Our shooting, ball movement and guard play should be our strengths,” Rhine said. “The ways we can improve the most this year are by taking better care of the ball, improving shooting consistency and pushing the pace in transition.”
Eldon significantly improved its offensive output last year, increasing its points per game figure from 41.9 in 2019-20 to 53.2 in 2020-21. “We like to space the floor and move the ball,” Rhine said. “In transition we look to push the ball and play fast.”
With Brent Kell and Mandy Asbury assisting Rhine’s coaching efforts, the collective goal is getting better as a unit. “Since our new staff has taken over the program, we have focused on being tough and together. The other biggest thing we pride ourselves on is competing daily and constantly working to improve.” Eldon brings a strong balance of young, but experienced talent to the floor this season. The Mustangs want to pick up right where they left off and hit the ground running early on.
“This year we will look to continue improving and growing,” Rhine said. “We will look to build off of last year and we should be able to, due to bringing 10 girls back.”