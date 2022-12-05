WARDSVILLE - The Eugene Eagles boy's basketball team defeated Blair Oaks 70 to 69 in overtime after Ethan Wunderlich made a free throw with no time remaining.
WATCH: Here's the madness that unfolded in the final moments of the Blair Oaks vs Eugene basketball game tonight. @EugeneBoysHoops' Ethan Wunderlich gets fouled as time expires and then hits the game winning free throw. Final 70-69. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wrNLVTkLXO— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 6, 2022
Blair Oaks (1-0) faced Eugene (3-1) in the Falcon's second game of the season. Blair Oaks fell behind early against the Eagles. Isaac Busch made an "and-1" three-pointer to give Eugene a 22-9 lead in the second quarter.
The Falcons made things close before halftime behind the hot shooting of Zach Henry. Henry scored 21 in the first half including a near-buzzer-beating three to end the half.
WATCH: While @BlairOaksHoops ultimately fell tonight, Zach Henry showed up for the Falcons scoring 30 points, with 21 in the first half alone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ovfC7DWDQY— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 6, 2022
In the second half, Blair Oaks took a lead in the 3rd quarter. Freshman, Hudson Moyer, scored 16 points to help the Falcons.
Down the stretch, Eugene ran a diamond press and closed in on the Blair Oaks lead. The Eagles came back from a 59-51 deficit with less than 3 minutes to play.
With 12 seconds left, Eugene's Jordan Bittle scored to tie the game at 63. It went into overtime.
In overtime, it was back-and-forth the entire time. Blair Oaks turned the ball over tied at 69 with just seconds left. Eugene's Ethan Wunderlich got up a shot as time expired and a foul was called. Wunderlich missed the first, but he made the second and Eugene fans erupted.
Eagles defeated Blair Oaks by one in thrilling fashion.