In an OT thriller, Eugene Boy's Basketball pulls off a late victory abasing Blair Oaks.

WARDSVILLE - The Eugene Eagles boy's basketball team defeated Blair Oaks 70 to 69 in overtime after Ethan Wunderlich made a free throw with no time remaining.

Blair Oaks (1-0) faced Eugene (3-1) in the Falcon's second game of the season. Blair Oaks fell behind early against the Eagles. Isaac Busch made an "and-1" three-pointer to give Eugene a 22-9 lead in the second quarter. 

The Falcons made things close before halftime behind the hot shooting of Zach Henry. Henry scored 21 in the first half including a near-buzzer-beating three to end the half.

In the second half, Blair Oaks took a lead in the 3rd quarter. Freshman, Hudson Moyer, scored 16 points to help the Falcons.

Down the stretch, Eugene ran a diamond press and closed in on the Blair Oaks lead. The Eagles came back from a 59-51 deficit with less than 3 minutes to play.

With 12 seconds left, Eugene's Jordan Bittle scored to tie the game at 63. It went into overtime.

In overtime, it was back-and-forth the entire time. Blair Oaks turned the ball over tied at 69 with just seconds left. Eugene's Ethan Wunderlich got up a shot as time expired and a foul was called. Wunderlich missed the first, but he made the second and Eugene fans erupted.

Eagles defeated Blair Oaks by one in thrilling fashion.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.