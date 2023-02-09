COLUMBIA - Father Tolton hosted KIPP Legacy Gators on Thursday night in boys basketball. Heading into this matchup, the Trailblazers had a 15-7 record.
KC Legacy jumped out to an early 18-12 lead, but Tolton was only down by 1 after the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, the Blazers turned up the intensity and Zay Wilson led a scoring surge, putting Tolton up 34-25 at halftime.
After the half, Tolton outscored the Gators 32-11 in the 3rd and 4th quarter for a 66-36 final. Tolton's Evens Appolon finished with 16 points. Izaak Porter finished with 13 points and James Lee finished with 10 points for the Trailblazers.
Tolton is back in action on Friday in the Catholic Classic against Helias.