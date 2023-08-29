ASHLAND − Defending state champion Fatima Comets have picked up where they left off so far in 2023, taking down Southern Boone 2-0 in their first road game of the season.
The game was scoreless through it's first five innings, with Fatima pitcher Taylor Baumhoer and Southern Boone pitcher Hailey Platt exchanging strikeouts as the game went on.
The Fatima bats woke up in the sixth inning, with two solo home runs from Kinzey Woody and Kristen Robertson for the Comets that would be the game's only runs.
Southern Boone would bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but Abby Haskamp would be struck out by Baumhoer to end the game.
Fatima will travel to Timberland on Thursday night, while Southern Boone will host Eldon also on Thursday.