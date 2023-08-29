COLUMBIA - The Fayette Falcons softball team moved to 3-1 on the year after an eight inning seven to five win Tuesday night.
@BattleSoftball and Fayette went to extra innings tonight. Skylar Sunderland pitched all eight innings for Fayette recording 11 strikeouts. Battle tied it in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to take the lead.FINAL(8): FAYETTE 7 | BATTLE 5@KOMUsports @FayetteFalcons pic.twitter.com/kh3iWYvfoG— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) August 30, 2023
Junior pitcher Skylar Sunderland led the Falcons pitching all eight innings, while recording 11 strikeouts. Three came from the first inning after Battle left two runners on base. Junior Finley Polacek was pitching for Battle.
Battle led off the second inning with a double from Kinleigh Kite, but could not put any runs past Sunderland. It wasn't until the top of the fourth when Fayette broke through on the scoreboard.
A Falcon single from Cayle John set up Paige Vroman. Vroman knocked a hard hit ball to the shortstop and beat out the throw to record an RBI. Then, she stole second and third. On her attempt to steal third the catcher threw the ball into the outfield resulting in another Fayette run.
Battle posted a four run seventh inning to force the game into extra innings. However, Fayette picked up some needed runs to seal the seven to five victory.
Fayette was led by Cayle John and Skylar Sunderland each with two hits, while Morgan Sheaffer led Battle with two hits. Battle is now 0-2 to start the year.