NEW FRANKLIN-Both the Harrisburg and Westran girls basketball teams picked up big wins in New Franklin Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2 District 7 tournament.
Harrisburg took on Slater and got off to a hot start out of the gate. Emma Fischer knocked down a triple from beyond the arc to get the Bulldogs the lead early.
Harrisburg's Carli Ellis sniffed out Allison Newman's pass and took it down for an easy two off the fast break.
The Bulldogs dominated this one, winning 60-25.
Fayette took on Westran in game two of the night. Both teams traded buckets for a majority of the first half.
The Hornets pulled away in the second half as Kharigan Fuemmeler knocked down two consecutive threes.
The Hornets advanced, winning 45-32.