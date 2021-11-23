The Fayette boys basketball program had a solid season in 2020, finishing with a record of 15-11. However, most of the team’s offensive production came from the strong shooting of Kyle Schleeter, who averaged 25 points per game, was named the Lewis & Clark Player of the Year, and is keeping his talents in town—in May, he signed a letter of intent to play at Central Methodist University. Falcons’ Head Coach Jon Bishop recognizes just how much his team will miss Schleeter as the season begins, saying, “We will struggle early finding an identity after losing 25 points per game from Schleeter.”
Some proven performers do return to Fayette this year, and chief among them is senior F Dalton Collins (6-2, 160). Collins averaged 12.8 ppg last season on a spectacular 43% clip from deep and was named Second-Team All-Conference and All-District. Bishop calls him “a very smooth player who works hard to be an all-around player.” And with Schleeter gone, Bishop says that Collins “will be a focal point in our offense.” Expect a big season from Collins, with more exceptional shooting and a host of postseason honors.
Another decorated returner is junior F Chase Allen-Jackman (6-2, 175), who made the All-Conference Third-Team last winter after averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. “He is a very good, athletic player who can fill several roles for us,” Bishop says. “Chase is working on getting his outside shot. I am certain he will work hard to lead us in rebounds and defend for us.” A utility, do-it-all player in the manner of Allen-Jackman will certainly help to fill the gap left by Schleeter’s departure. Senior G Tyler Bartholomew (5-7, 133) is the Falcons’ third and final returning starter. Bartholomew is best known for his fierce defense, but he has spent the offseason working to develop his offensive game. “I believe Tyler is very motivated to score more this season, which will help us tremendously,” Bishop says.
Two relatively inexperienced players will round out the Fayette starting five this winter. Senior F Theo Owings (6-6, 250) will bring terrific size to the post. Owings came off the bench some last season, and Bishop says that he has been working to sharpen his skills and quickness for the season ahead. Junior G Ben Wells (5-10, 155) will join Bartholomew in the backcourt. “Ben can fill several roles for us,” Bishop says. “He is working on getting his outside shot more consistent as he continues to be probably our best player finishing at the rim.”
The frontcourt will have a load of depth in 2021. Senior F Chris Brown (5-7, 230), a good shooter, could compete for a starting spot at some point. As could Malakai Graves (6-0, 210), who has the ability to shoot from distance or score at the rim. Senior F Logan Wiswall (5-11, 160), who missed last season due to injury, will provide some versatility. Looking at his offense as a whole, Bishop says, “We have players who can score and I think early in the year we will work hard to develop that.”
There is no doubt that Fayette lost a lot with the graduation of Schleeter. The kind of production he consistently put up simply cannot be replicated. But that doesn’t mean that the Falcons don’t have some players who can compete this winter.
“I believe we have talent and athleticism to achieve a lot, but we will need to figure things out once football season is over,” Bishop says. “By January I expect us to be playing better and with more confidence—and that should serve us well in our last tournament and districts.” This team will never be an easy out in 2021.