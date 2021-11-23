Last year was Head Coach Brian Spielbauer’s first at Fayette. The Falcon girl’s squad managed a humble 7-16 record on the season, but it was not without it’s highlights.
Along with those 7 wins came numerous competitive and close games, the Falcons just could not get over the hump. The bright side of that challenging year is that many younger players gained valuable experience to carry into this season. A lineup that includes four seniors and a junior, two of them returning starters and the other three with starting experience.
Senior point guard Laci Fuhlage (5'6) gets it started in the backcourt. “Laci is a hard worker and we are looking for a big year from her,’ stated Coach Spielbauer. She averaged 6/7 PPG and 1.1 SPG last season. The other senior at the point will be senior Emma Chew (5'5).
“We are looking for Emma to score more for us this year and continue to be a good leader on our team,” coach added. Junior guard Hannah Quint (5'8) averaged 2.6 ppg last year, but she caused some matchup problems. She is athletic and strong, and will play inside and outSenior forward Sydney Spielbauer (6'0) missed last season due to injury, but is fully ready for her senior year. She can score inside and out.
Other contributors off the bench include junior guard Kenzie Felten (5'7) who averaged 3.2 PPG last year, and coach says is “one of our better 3 pt threats.” Sophomore forward Kaylea Felten (5'8) didn't play much varsity as a freshmen, but is ready for a solid role this year. She has the potential to be a good scorer and rebounder for the Falcons. The Falcons definitely have the talent and the experience to show progress both on the offensive and the defensive ends of the court.
Coach Spielbauer’s offensive philosophy is to create a lot of movement and be very aggressive attacking the basket. “We will have more height this year and should have more skill players for scoring. We need to compete more on offense to get to the basket and earn lay-ups and free throws. Should have several very capable 3-point threats as well.”
All of this should translate to an improved offense, especially since there is quite a bit of room for improvement. The Falcons were only able to muster 35.7 points per game last year. Compare that to the 45 per game they allowed and the defense must be stingier this year. “We want to make teams earn buckets, limit FT's and Lay-ups,” explained coach about his defense. “We will pick our spots for trapping and pressing. We should be a good rebounding team and be able to challenge shooters. Looking to add some traps to get some cheap baskets.”
Coach Spielbauer and his Assistant Coach Daryl Betts want to establish the program’s identity in 2021. “I want to put players in a place for them to succeed, to take advantage of what they do well. I also want to make other teams earn their points and for us to be hard to guard.” Big early season games against rivals New Franklin (Away- Dec), Harrisburg (Away- Dec) and Salisbury (Home- Dec) will be a good gauge to see if the Fayette girl’s program will take the next step forward.