COLUMBIA- When Spencer Miles got the phone call on Monday it was the culmination of an unlikely dream. The former Rock Bridge Bruin and Mizzou pitcher was taken in the 4th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Starting his college career as a walk-on at Mizzou, Miles wasn't sure that day would come.
"I was the latest bloomer I've ever met," said Miles during an interview on Wednesday. "It was just a steady climb and you've gotta keep working hard no matter who you are."
"Coach (Steve) Beiser gave me a shot at Mizzou as a walk-on my freshman year and I put on so much weight and got so much better."
Miles got to the next level by changing his body. During his Mizzou career Miles put on weight and improved his strength which helped increase the velocity of his fastball from the mid to high 80's in high school to the mid 90's as a college freshman. And big league scouts believe he can add even more speed to his arsenal.
"They think that I can put on 10 to 15, maybe even 20 more pounds," said Miles. "Hypothetically my 'curvature' would keep going up and I'd be sitting 100 (MPH). That would be pretty cool."
Miles becomes the first player ever from the Rock Bridge baseball program to be drafted. After the big moment on Monday Miles invited his high school coach, Justin Towe, and several former Rock Bridge teammates to his house to celebrate.
"Everyone was pumped for me and kinda teary-eyed because I was the first one and they're all brothers to me and family."
In the coming days Miles plans to sign with the Giants and he will head to their instructional camp at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He could get assigned to a minor league team later this summer or continue training in Arizona. Either way, Miles still has big dreams as he begins his professional career.
"Hopefully win a World Series some day and maybe be an All-Star."