Former Rock Bridge star and 2019 Mr. Show-Me Basketball Isiaih Mosley is returning home, announcing on Instagram on Monday that he is transferring to Mizzou. Mosley led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring last season while playing at Missouri State. He led Rock Bridge High School to a State Championship as a senior in 2019.
Mosley told recruiting website On3.com that the idea of returning home for his senior season was attractive but so was playing for new head coach Dennis Gates.
“I chose MU because I love the coaching staff,” Mosley said to On3. “They are all great people that want to push me to the next level."
Mosley was a 2-time all-conference performer at Missouri State. He considered going pro and entered his name into the NBA Draft but recently withdrew his name. Mosley entered the transfer portal in April and Mizzou rumors immediately swirled about a return to his hometown.
“I also chose MU because my family is right here and I want to play my last year in a place that means something to me," Mosley told On3.com. “Growing up I used to watch MU all the time. I loved watching Marcus Denmon and Jordan Clarkson go to work. It just felt right to come back home.”
Mosley is the 9th newcomer to join the roster since Dennis Gates took over as head coach. The Tigers have one scholarship opening remaining for the 2022-23 season. Mosley should have two years of eligibility remaining should he choose to use them at Missouri after the NCAA granted all athletes who were impacted by the pandemic with an extra year.