 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Fever: a recap of the 2022 season

Welcome to KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever 2022 season recap! It's your favorite mid-Missouri high school football team, the way you want it!

Top Storylines 

Every mid-Missouri high school football team has a story that they write throughout the season, but some are more dazzling than others. Here are KOMU 8 Sports’ top storylines of the 2022 Friday Night Fever season.

Dylan Hair leads Blair Oaks to a state title

Not only did Dylan Hair lead the Falcons to their third state title in five years, he also became the first Missouri high school player to pass for 10,000 yards and run for 5,000 yards.  

Want more Blair Oaks football? Check out KOMU 8 Sports reporter Kyle Helms’ extended highlights of Blair Oaks' state championship game against Lamar.

Boonville’s deep playoff run

The Boonville Pirates had a regular season record of just 5-4. But the good teams know when to turn it on when it matters the most. The Pirates went on a deep playoff run to claim their second district title ever and their first in over a decade. 

Capital City’s winningest season ever  

Capital City is a young program with their inaugural season in 2020. Entering the 2022 season, the Cavaliers had two wins in their entire history. They surpassed that total within the first three weeks of the season enroute to a 7-3 record on the year and their winningest season in history.

Rock Bridge overcomes the CMAC in Matt Perkins’ first year 

Entering the year, the Bruins had failed to win the CMAC in over a decade. Under first-year head coach Matt Perkins, they were able to overcome that hurdle on their way to a 9-3 season.

 Full Friday Night Fever Shows 

Watch full shows from KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever, bringing you highlights and scores from your favorite mid-Missouri high school football team.

KOMU 8 Sports Friday Night Fever Feature Stories 

More than just a game. KOMU 8's team of sports reporters spent the fall covering the stories of mid-Missouri high school football teams, giving you an inside look at the gridiron.

Friday Night Fever Plays of the Year

You never know what you're going to see when you watch a game football. Whether it's long touchdown passes, big hits or game-changing moments, there are always plays that catch the eyes of fans. Here are KOMU 8's top Friday Night Fever plays of the year.

Your Team's Season

Click on your team's link below to view all the games that KOMU 8 Sports reported on this year. Each collection will take you to a timeline of the season with a Columbia Missourian article and extended KOMU 8 Sports highlights from the game.

Battle Spartans 2022 Season
Blair Oaks Falcons 2022 Season
Boonville Pirates 2022 Season
Capital City Cavaliers 2022 Season
California Pintos 2022 Season
Centralia Panthers 2022 Season
Cole Camp Bluebirds 2022 Season
Eldon Mustangs 2022 Season
Fayette Falcons 2022 Season
Father Tolton Regional Catholic Trailblazers 2022 Season
Fulton Hornets 2022 Season
Hallsville High School 2022 Season
Harrisburg Bulldogs 2022 Season
Helias Catholic 2022 Season
Hermann Bearcats 2022 Season
Hickman Kewpies 2022 Season
Jefferson City Jays 2022 Season
Macon Tigers 2022 Season
Marceline Tigers 2022 Season
Mexico Bulldogs 2022 Season
Marshall Owls 2022 Season
Moberly Spartans 2022 Season
North Callaway Thunderbirds 2022 Season
Osage High School 2022 Season
Paris Coyotes 2022 Season
Russellville High School 2022 Season
Salisbury Panthers 2022 Season
Slater Wildcats 2022 Season
Smith-Cotton Tigers 2022 Season
South Callaway Bulldogs 2022 Season
Southern Boone Eagles 2022 Season
Tipton Cardinals 2022 Season
Westran Hornets 2022 Season
Versailles Tigers 2022 Season

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you