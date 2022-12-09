Friday Night Fever: a recap of the 2022 season

Welcome to KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever 2022 season recap! It's your favorite mid-Missouri high school football team, the way you want it!

Top Storylines

Every mid-Missouri high school football team has a story that they write throughout the season, but some are more dazzling than others. Here are KOMU 8 Sports’ top storylines of the 2022 Friday Night Fever season.

Dylan Hair leads Blair Oaks to a state title

Not only did Dylan Hair lead the Falcons to their third state title in five years, he also became the first Missouri high school player to pass for 10,000 yards and run for 5,000 yards.

Want more Blair Oaks football? Check out KOMU 8 Sports reporter Kyle Helms’ extended highlights of Blair Oaks' state championship game against Lamar.

WATCH: Extended highlights of Blair Oaks' state championship

Boonville’s deep playoff run

The Boonville Pirates had a regular season record of just 5-4. But the good teams know when to turn it on when it matters the most. The Pirates went on a deep playoff run to claim their second district title ever and their first in over a decade.

HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville captures District championship against Moberly 28-13

Capital City’s winningest season ever

Capital City is a young program with their inaugural season in 2020. Entering the 2022 season, the Cavaliers had two wins in their entire history. They surpassed that total within the first three weeks of the season enroute to a 7-3 record on the year and their winningest season in history.

Rock Bridge overcomes the CMAC in Matt Perkins’ first year

Entering the year, the Bruins had failed to win the CMAC in over a decade. Under first-year head coach Matt Perkins, they were able to overcome that hurdle on their way to a 9-3 season.

Rock Bridge football defies expectations in first year under Perkins First-year coach Matt Perkins led the Bruins to a 9-3 season, including the program’s first Central Missouri Activities Conference championship and its longest playoff run since 2018, when the team also went 9-3.

Full Friday Night Fever Shows

Watch full shows from KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever, bringing you highlights and scores from your favorite mid-Missouri high school football team.

Friday Night Fever Full Shows

KOMU 8 Sports Friday Night Fever Feature Stories

More than just a game. KOMU 8's team of sports reporters spent the fall covering the stories of mid-Missouri high school football teams, giving you an inside look at the gridiron.

Friday Night Fever Plays of the Year

You never know what you're going to see when you watch a game football. Whether it's long touchdown passes, big hits or game-changing moments, there are always plays that catch the eyes of fans. Here are KOMU 8's top Friday Night Fever plays of the year.

Your Team's Season

Click on your team's link below to view all the games that KOMU 8 Sports reported on this year. Each collection will take you to a timeline of the season with a Columbia Missourian article and extended KOMU 8 Sports highlights from the game.

