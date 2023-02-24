It is championship time. Find out which of the seven local teams on the high school basketball game won and are headed to sectionals. Also, results from our game of the week: Rock Bridge at Helias. 

North Callaway have advanced to the state playoffs in boys hoops for the first time since 1999! One of eight games this week.

Game of the week: Helias at Rock Bridge MBB:

District Championship games: 

  • St. Elizabeth at Hermitage MBB
  • Eugene vs Crocker MBB

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Reporter

Veronica Townsend is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Jefferson City, Missouri. At KOMU, she is a sports reporter.