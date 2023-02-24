It is championship time. Find out which of the seven local teams on the high school basketball game won and are headed to sectionals. Also, results from our game of the week: Rock Bridge at Helias.

Game of the week: Helias at Rock Bridge MBB:

1:15 VIDEO: KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet interview Helias cheer coach Christina Bockwinkel-Baker Helias cheerleading coach Chistina Bockwinkel-Baker shares how her team plans to cheer on the Helias Crusaders against Rock Bridge

0:55 WATCH: KOMU Sports Director interviews Helias men's basketball coach Joe Rothweiler Helias Men's Basketball Coach Joe Rothweiler shares how this game against Rock Bridge prepares his team for districts.

0:45 HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge beats Helias 48-47 Rock Bridge trailed all night until a 3 pointer w/ :09 left

District Championship games:

St. Elizabeth at Hermitage MBB

Glasgow vs Higbee MBB

Clopton vs Cairo MBB

2:00 HIGHLIGHTS: Clopton defeats Cairo 58-46 Cairo boys basketball season came to a close after a district title game loss

Harrisburg vs Salisbury MBB

0:44 HIGHLIGHTS: Salisbury wins their third straight district championship with 59-52 win over Harrisburg The Panthers are now 25-1 in their last 26 games as they head to the Class 2 State Tournament.

Eugene vs Crocker MBB

0:27 HIGHLIGHTS: Sharp, Defense lead Eugene to 67-32 victory. Jacob Sharp and the Eagles defense lead Eugene to their second straight district championship

Hermann vs North Callaway MBB

Cole Camp vs Russellville MBB