It is championship time. Find out which of the seven local teams on the high school basketball game won and are headed to sectionals. Also, results from our game of the week: Rock Bridge at Helias.
Game of the week: Helias at Rock Bridge MBB:
Helias cheerleading coach Chistina Bockwinkel-Baker shares how her team plans to cheer on the Helias Crusaders against Rock Bridge
Helias Men's Basketball Coach Joe Rothweiler shares how this game against Rock Bridge prepares his team for districts.
Rock Bridge trailed all night until a 3 pointer w/ :09 left
District Championship games:
- St. Elizabeth at Hermitage MBB
Saint Elizabeth wins the Class 1 District 6 championship.
Jordan Fuemmeler's 26 lead Glasgow to a district championship
- Clopton vs Cairo MBB
Cairo boys basketball season came to a close after a district title game loss
- Harrisburg vs Salisbury MBB
HIGHLIGHTS: Salisbury wins their third straight district championship with 59-52 win over Harrisburg
The Panthers are now 25-1 in their last 26 games as they head to the Class 2 State Tournament.
- Eugene vs Crocker MBB
Jacob Sharp and the Eagles defense lead Eugene to their second straight district championship
- Hermann vs North Callaway MBB
The Thunderbirds capped off their first district championship appearance in a decade with a 55-50 victory over Hermann.
- Cole Camp vs Russellville MBB
Bluebirds drilled 10 threes in tonight's win-or-go-home contest
