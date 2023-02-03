COLUMBIA- The Friday Night Hoops crew covered 15 boys and girls high school basketball games in the Mid-Missouri area.
Ramey Classic:
Marshall took the lead late on an Ainsley McCracken 3-pointer, but Harrisburg propels to victory by knocking down their free throws at the str…
Lauren Spilman and Ronnie Welch combined for 35 points as the Tigers cruise past Van-Far 54-23.
Van-Far exploded from 3-point range to hand Higbee their largest loss on the season 73-51.
Non-Classic Games:
The Rock Bridge Bruins picked up a 41-point conference victory over Smith-Cotton on senior night.
Grace Billington's four first-quarter three points helped secure the Spartan's victory
The Bulldogs never trailed in their Winter Warming victory
The Falcons lead the whole game until final seconds when a technical was called on the Blair Oaks bench and Miller Career Academy makes the sh…
With a 10 point game in the 3rd, Centralia extends its lead on freshman Braylin Brunkhorst's corner three
Glasgow earned a commanding 78-point victory over Keytesville on Friday afternoon at home. Glasgow did not allow a field goal in the first half.