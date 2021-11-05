Friday Night Fever Playoffs photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

0:17
Owensville Entrance

The Owensville Dutchmen are hosting the Sullivan Eagles for the Class 3 District 4 semifinals.

0:05
Hallsville Touchdown

Tyger Cobb scores a touchdown 3 yards out to give Hallsville the early lead. The two point conversion try was good as well, making the score 8-0.

0:12
Holt Touchdown

Holt scores on their first drive with a touchdown pass to Jackson Smith. Holt leads Battle 7-0 in the first quarter.

0:15
Holt Touchdown

Holt is now two for two on offense. Holt scores again on a 32 yard pass to Colin Bunner.

0:11
Fayette Touchdown

Fayette opens the scoring with QB Ben Wells finding a wide open TE Logan Wiswall for the TD. It was Fayette’s first passing attempt on the drive.

0:17
Mexico Touchdown

Mexico marches right down the field on their first drive and caps it off with a two yard rushing touchdown by QB Ty Sims.

0:18
Mexico Touchdown

Anthony Shivers simply could not be brought down on this run, and the Mexico offense is firing early

0:08
Boonville Touchdown

Boonville quickly responds as junior Colby Caton sneaks in for six points! It’s back down to a one-score competition with plenty of time remai…

0:15
Eldon Touchdown

A back and forth first half continues, as Bryce Veach punches it in for Eldon from inside the five yard line!

0:04
Kevion Pendelton

Touchdown #5 for Jefferson City's Kevion Pendelton who carries the ball against Kirksville in the end zone.

0:13
Boonville Interception

As time expires, Pirate senior DaWan Lomax snags the pass in the Falcons’ end zone for a pick! Boonville hopes to carry this momentum into the…

Helias Touchdown

Helias’ RB Ryan Klahr goes 48 yards for the Crusader TD.

0:10
Mexico Field Goal

Mexico Field Goal

Mexico adds three more to the board as time expires to send the game into halftime. 

Jefferson City Sidelines

The Jays show their school spirit as the game moves into halftime.

Bowling Green Touchdown

Big run gets Bowling Green down to the 3rd yard line. Next play Bowling Green punches it in for 6.

0:06
Centralia Touchdown

Kyden Wilkerson from 13 yards out to give Centralia a two possession lead. The Panthers two point conversion try is no good.

0:05
Hallsville Touchdown

Tyger Cobb takes off on a 55 yard run and follows it up by doing it himself on the two points conversion.

0:06
Harrisburg Touchdown

QB Tanner Lanes throws an effective shovel pass to RB Hayven Samuels for 29 yards for the TD. The 2-pt. conversion was good with a catch from …

