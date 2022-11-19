Still Alive

Three mid-Missouri teams are heading to the state playoffs after winning their district. The Boonville Pirates has caught fire at the right time, Dylan Hair and the Blair Oaks Falcons continue to dominate and Monroe City is looking to keep their undefeated season going.

Here are the game times for each of those teams' playoff game. The remaining games in the state playoffs will be played on Saturday.

Lincoln at Monroe City - Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Blair Oaks at Lift for Life Academy - Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Game will be played at Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Louis, Mo.

Reeds Springs at Boonville - Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state championships Blair Oaks and Boonville prepare for their respective state quarterfinals matchups.